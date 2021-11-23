Nevada County police blotter: Caller requests goat pickup
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
6:39 a.m. — A 911 caller near Two Sisters Lane and Sisson Road requested a civil standby because of ongoing threats received at their residence. The reporting party said there was a history of violence at the location.
7:24 a.m. — A caller on Big Oak Drive near Voyageur Way and Chanterelle Lane reported she thought she knew the owner of a loose pony that showed up last night on her property, but is unable to receive calls from blocked numbers.
7:32 a.m. — A caller near Woodpecker Point and Woodpecker Way requested a pickup of a goat trapped in their yard.
8:02 a.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road and Oakwood Circle reported three German shepherds attacking her chickens.
7:36 a.m. — A caller near Echo Ridge Drive between Marjon Drive and Pepper Lane reported their neighbor’s dog attacked their own dog.
8:03 a.m. — A caller near Ballantree Lane between Traighli Lane and Rainier Road reported her neighbor’s pigs keep getting out and destroying his grass.
8:28 a.m. — A caller near Brewer Road and Conestoga Drive reported an injured deer possibly hit by a car laying off the side of the road.
12:06 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Road between Garden Lane and Prospector Road reported a transient appeared on their property two days ago and has now brought a trailer.
2:15 p.m. — A 911 caller near Pingree Road reported a broken down vehicle partially blocking the righthand lane.
4:31 p.m. — A 911 caller near Tranquil Lane and Rattlesnake Road reported a subject kicked a hole in the wall.
4:45 p.m. — A 911 caller near the South Yuba Bridge reported a female wearing a blanket walking in the roadway.
8:48 p.m. — A 911 caller near Allison Ranch Road, Evergreen Ranch Court and Braemar Way reported $6,500 was stolen out of his car.
9:58 p.m. — A 911 caller near Amber Street between Silver Leaf Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a “bad emergency” that she needed authorities for as one of God’s children.
— Rebecca O’Neil
