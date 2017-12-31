Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports woman using mattress for target practice

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:51 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a sick skunk in a parking lot.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive reported her roommates had been stealing her belongings, including her phone, so she couldn't be called back, but would make contact with law enforcement at the police station.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole in front of a business. The caller said there had been a baby inside the vehicle when the crash occurred, and customers at the business had taken the baby and were refusing to give it back because they were suspicious the woman was intoxicated. Law enforcement reported the original report was inaccurate and the driver was not intoxicated.

Saturday

Recommended Stories For You

7:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported returning home and finding the rear window of her house open and her back fence knocked over. The caller said she believed someone had broken into her residence and had fled over the back fence, knocking it over in the process.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man had been standing in front of a business scattering trash and intently focusing on cutting his nails with nail clippers. The caller said the man scared a family away by looking at them. On arrival, law enforcement warned the man about rolling "marijuana cigarettes."

12:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two men looking into vehicles. One of the men reportedly said, "No, that one won't work. It's manual." Law enforcement located the men, who said they had been looking into vehicles because they were vehicle shopping.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from a school in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man wearing black clothing and glasses was standing in front of the school with his pants down, masturbating. The man was located and arrested on charges including engaging in lewd conduct in a public space.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported being locked out of an AirBnB house.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported an ongoing disturbance with a woman who had put a mattress outside and was using it for target practice.

2:29 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Willowbrook Lane and Penn Valley Drive reported a hang glider in the area "was going down fast." Law enforcement made contact with the hang glider, who had landed safely.

Saturday

11:00 a.m. — A caller from Lencrest Lane reported someone was possibly trying to blow up the caller's property. The caller reportedly found 200 gas lighter refills left in a wood pile. Law enforcement reported the items were empty butane canisters.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported seeing a man urinate in her garage through a security camera. The caller said the man, who is a friend of her nephew's, was moving items into the residence as if he were moving in without permission. When law enforcement made contact with the man, he said he was a guest of the caller's nephew, who had invited him, and he was not moving in. The man confirmed he urinated and said he "just couldn't make it upstairs."

—Matthew Pera