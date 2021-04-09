Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports woman swinging ax

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:32 a.m. — A caller in Sacramento reported her daughter just called her stating she is currently being stalked by a mountain lion. When police made contact with the stalking victim she said she did not mean for her mother to call law enforcement.

10:34 a.m. — A caller near Freeman Lane reported a 2016 white Lexus stolen.

11:55 a.m. — A caller near Colfax Avenue reported their neighbor dumped a bucket of unknown substance onto his property. When authorities made contact with the subject he advised he was watering a nearby tree.

5:02 p.m. — A 911 caller near Dorsey Drive reported two females fighting. The caller then requested medical assistance.

5:08 p.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported two 13-year-old boys climbed onto the roof of the business.

8:55 p.m. — A caller near Bank Street reported transients going through the garbage and a subject painting a motorcycle with a paint brush.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

3:26 a.m. — A caller near Wolf Road and Highway 49 requested a welfare check on two women walking down the center of the road a quarter mile from a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway.

3:37 a.m. — A caller near Walker Drive and Butler Road reported a 24-year-old pregnant woman overdosing on opioids in a sedan on the side of the roadway.

9:11 a.m. — A caller near Cottage Hill Drive between Erin Place and Duckabush Court reported his landlord turned his power off. The situation was mediated “as of now.” The landlord returned power and was advised of the eviction process.

10:23 a.m. — A Realtor near Duckabush Court and Cottage Hill Drive reported a cleaner showed up at a bank-owned house and several subjects had moved in.

10:25 a.m. — A 911 caller near Smithys Place and Talking Pines Road reported his dog escaped from his rental and he’s concerned his landlord will shoot his pet.

12:22 p.m. — A caller on Francis Drive near Elizabeth Way and Ball Road reported a skunk stuck in her side fence.

2:01 p.m. — A caller near Carrington Lane and Allison Ranch Road reported a trespasser on his tenant’s property refusing to leave. The caller said his tenant had a gun and handcuffs and told the landlord he would detain the subject.

2:06 p.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported a woman swinging an ax around heading toward Yuba River Charter School.

3:21 p.m. — A caller near Cruzon Grade and Back Bone roads reported someone squatting on her mining claim.

3:38 p.m. — A caller on Francis Drive near Elizabeth Way and Ball Road reported the skunk returned and is stuck again.

4:44 p.m. — A 911 caller near Cedar Avenue and Lamby Lane reported his landlord turned off his internet after he missed last month’s rent.

7:56 p.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Highway 49 reported a female slapped the reporting party’s phone out of her hand because they were filming her.

— Rebecca O’Neil