Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports woman sitting in road with candles

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:40 a.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported transients flying signs and panhandling. The reporting party said they would be willing to sign a citizens arrest.

12:06 p.m. — A caller near West McKnight Way and Freeman Lane reported she was leaving the parking lot when she was hit by a white SUV that drove off.

4:15 p.m. — A caller near South Auburn Street reported receiving multiple Fast Trak violations in the Bay Area when he has not been there.

5:03 p.m. — A caller near Freeman Lane reported a subject sleeping behind the dumpster at the laundromat.





Saturday

1:32 a.m. — A caller near Highlands Court reported a woman in a dark sweatsuit and mask peeking into cars. Per the reporting party, the woman told her she was meeting a friend after trying to open the car.

8:47 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Street reporting plumbing issues in the apartments last week. Per the reporting party, there are people living with sewage saturated carpets that management has not replaced.

10:13 a.m. — A caller near Arcadia and Cypress Hill drives reported a subject riding a small motorbike on the roadway with no helmet.

11:52 a.m. — A 911 caller near Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a subject lying on the side of the road, unresponsive. One minute later, the subject advised he did not want an ambulance.

1:55 p.m. — A caller near West McKnight Way reported a woman doing “whip its“ in her orange Honda Element.

10:20 p.m. — A 911 caller near Kidder Avenue and East Maryland Drive requested a welfare check on her boyfriend who informed her a male by the name of “Bubba” pulled a knife on him.

Sunday

6:16 a.m. — A 911 caller near Sutton Way reported a woman in a wheelchair on the side of the road waving her warms and yelling.

11:42 a.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road reported a male with canvas bag on his head “bobbing around.”

3:46 p.m. — A caller near Hughes Road and Cypress Hill Drive reported a neighbor playing the guitar with an amplifier in the backyard and requested he be stopped.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:26 a.m. — A caller near Lake Forest Drive, Kemo Lane and Pleasant Valley Road reported an ongoing issue with subjects parked in front of his residence with their lights off. The reporting party said he was going to escort his wife inside when she got home from work in five minutes.

3:08 a.m. — A caller near Two Sisters Lane and Sisson Road reported a subject in her residence burning her items.

7:46 a.m. — A caller near Mooney Flat Road and Highway 20 reported seven cows in the roadway.

9:36 a.m. — A caller near King Way and King Lane reported branches dropped while her neighbors were doing tree work, causing damage to her fence. The neighbors denied it.

10:15 a.m. — A 911 caller near Highway 20 and Rex Reservoir Road reported a woman holding a baby standing on the side of the roadway with two other children.

11:01 a.m. — A caller near Bear Ridge Road between Gold Cone Drive and Deerwood Place reported her son walked into the residence, and claimed he lives there. The reporting party said the subject was visiting during the holidays but does not live at the residence, has known substance abuse issues and is experiencing homelessness.

11:03 a.m. — A caller near Big Spring Drive, between Chardonnay Drive and Sweetwater Place, reported the theft of a hiking backpack out from the back of his truck.

1:18 p.m. — A 911 caller on You Bet Road and Highway 174 reported three loose horses.

1:50 p.m. — A caller near Beitler Road and Sun Forest Drive reported the theft of silver coins.

2:24 p.m. — A 911 caller near Iola and Sharon ways reported seeing two females on camera outside of his place, but did not encounter anyone in his residence.

4:10 p.m. — A 911 caller near Echo Drive and Cascade Way reported their landlord kicked their door down even though they have a key.

Saturday

9:31 a.m. — A caller near Upward Way, between Smith and South Mack roads, reported someone who posted that they found his dogs had not responding to his calls or texts.

10:15 a.m. — A caller near Brewer Road and Highway 49 requested a deputy meet with her to inspect nitrous oxide canisters that were dumped behind the mailboxes. The reporting party advised that they are located down an embankment and she has a neighborhood kid that can retrieve them if inspected first.

12:24 p.m. — A caller near Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The reporting party said she could hear sticks crashing.

1:25 p.m. — A caller near Big Blue and Gracie roads reported someone shooting a gun close to the NID trail by the pond.

1:48 p.m. — A caller near Idlewild Drive and South Ponderosa Way reported a subject dumping sewage into the gutter.

9:58 p.m. — A caller near Penstock and Lowell Hill Road reported a group of eight males with a fire in the roadway. When the reporting party confronted the men, a man pulled a shotgun on her.

11:18 p.m. — A 911 caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Honeysuckle Way reported a female under the influence in the middle of the roadway who jumped out of her boyfriend’s car during a verbal altercation.

Sunday

6:49 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road and Peterson’s Corner reported a female sitting in the roadway with candles.

9:30 a.m. — A caller near Lucky Nugget Lane and McCourtney Road reported a dog killed her chicken and goat last night.

10:21 a.m. — A caller near Westhill Road and Adam Avenue requested pickup of a found sunglasses case containing syringes. The reporting party was concerned it may be drug related, so they brought the items home.

11:51 a.m. — A 911 caller near North Cherry Creek and Comerate roads reported his neighbor just yelled that his son has a gun and is threatening the reporting party with it.

— Rebecca O’Neil