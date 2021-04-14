Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports woman painting witchcraft symbols on burned house

10:19 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that she had been physically assaulted by a man, who threw her to the ground. The man, described as having curly brown hair and wearing green shorts and a backpack, fled the scene before police arrived.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported that their wallet had been stolen, with the thief subsequently using the victim’s credit card at a nearby business.

2:14 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man with a brace on his neck jumping onto vehicles near a business parking lot. The man later threw an alcoholic beverage at the caller’s vehicle.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man looking into people’s cars and walking into oncoming traffic.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street, near Dow Alexander Park, reported a man acting suspiciously by the park, hiding behind trees and looking in bushes.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported two suspicious individuals rummaging through a black BMW.

10:44 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex in the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that someone was trying to break into her house. The caller added that she believes the individual was one of her neighbors, and that she has been dealing with ongoing theft issues in her neighborhood.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported that a suspicious vehicle was following the caller’s daughter up their driveway.

2:57 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Park View and Butte View drives reported seeing a woman loitering and painting witchcraft symbols on a house that had previously burned down. The property owner was contacted and declined to press charges for trespassing.

3:34 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Milhous Drive reported seeing a runaway in the area. The runaway, who the caller described as a boy in his teens, was later escorted back to his school by campus staff.

10: 27 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive, near the intersection of Falcon Loop and Warbler Way, reported that a teenage girl had called her house, threatening to beat up the caller’s daughter.

— Stephen Wyer