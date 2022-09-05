Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports woman naked from waist down acting oddly
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
3:52 a.m. — A caller on Plaza Drive, near Brunswick Road, reported a homeless woman said she was hit in the head. She was screaming and crying.
7:54 a.m. — A caller near French Avenue and Jenkins Street reported his street bike, a black Suzuki, was stolen about 10 to 20 minutes ago.
9:31 a.m. — A business on Nevada City Highway reported a theft that happened the day before of headphones, knives and razor blades.
11:30 a.m. — A caller near Olympia Park and Sutton Way reported a transient panhandling with a cardboard sign.
1:14 p.m. — A caller on Rockwood Drive, near Woodside Court, reported ongoing transient issues.
2:35 p.m. — A caller on Idaho Maryland Road, near Railroad Avenue, reported a transient trespassing who was asked to leave. The transient said, “Call the cops, I’m not leaving.”
4 p.m. — A caller on Packard Drive, near King Court, reported a hot dog in a vehicle. The dog appeared in distress.
Saturday
5 a.m. — Dispatchers could hear a man stating, “Oh my, I crumbled a cookie on you.”
8:43 a.m. — A caller on Sutton Way reported a man yelling at customers. He was last seen in the parking lot.
1:02 p.m. — A caller on Nevada City Highway, near East Main Street, reported a person asking for money.
1:58 p.m. — A caller on Nevada City Highway, near East Main Street, reported a woman panhandling with a baby.
Sunday
8:42 a.m. — A caller on Conaway Avenue, near South Auburn Street, reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
8:49 a.m. — A caller on Nevada City Highway reported a blue-and-black PT cruiser was stolen 5 minutes ago.
10:53 a.m. — A caller on Nevada City Highway, near East Main Street, reported a woman screaming at staff.
12:33 p.m. — A caller on Nevada City Highway reported a woman yelling at customers. She then went to a nearby bus station and threw her scooter into the bus stop.
4:07 p.m. — A caller at a West McKnight Way store reported a man stole a pair of shoes.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
3:28 a.m. — A caller near La Barr Meadows Road and Howe Avenue reported a woman walking down the street yelling, “I love you, but I want to kill you.”
10:20 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, reported getting a scam call. The caller claimed they were with the Sheriff’s Office.
11:53 a.m. — A caller on Truckee Airport Road reported the theft of a wallet that happened 30 minutes ago. A debit card was used at a store about 15 minutes after the theft.
7:25 p.m. — A caller at an Alta Sierra golf course reported three juveniles skateboarding on the green, causing damage.
8:52 p.m. — A caller on Gracie Road, near Dorcelline Court, reported a man walking with a gas can who threatened her dogs. The man then was screaming at the caller’s home.
11:11 p.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road reported music was still playing at the fairgrounds.
Saturday
7:42 a.m. — A caller near Lime Kiln Road and Highway 49 reported mail theft from overnight. A row of mailboxes was found open.
10:21 a.m. — A caller on Spring Ranches Road, near Hidden Court, reported finding a dead bat. The caller didn’t know if it should be tested.
7:31 p.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance for someone near Wolf Road and Highway 49 who was given Narcan. They suspected the person would become violent.
Sunday
2:29 a.m. — A caller near Town Talk and Brunswick roads reported very loud music.
5:57 p.m. — A caller on Relief Hill Road, near Crowley Circle, reported belligerent campers after being told to slow down while driving. One man threatened to attack a resident.
6:26 p.m. — A caller at Penn Valley Drive reported about 300 people near the creek having a party at the picnic area. The caller said he’d been told to close the park early.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
7:31 p.m. — A caller near Sacramento Street and Highway 49 reported a juvenile bear running into town. Officers were unable to find the bear.
Saturday
12:54 p.m. — A caller near Monroe and Bennett streets reported someone with a shopping cart leaving garbage in the area.
5:25 p.m. — A caller on Commercial Street reported a woman naked from the waist down acting odd in a parking lot.
Sunday
8:55 p.m. — A caller on Uren Street, near Nevada Street, reported he was attacked and hit in the head. He said he’d been unconscious for almost an hour.
— Alan Riquelmy
Man set fire to 2 vehicles, police say
A Nevada City man accused of setting a woman’s vehicles on fire twice and slashing her tires remained in jail Tuesday on $200,000 in bond, authorities said.
