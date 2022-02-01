Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports woman in his house who won’t leave

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

6:36 a.m. – A caller reported a trailer parked on the side of the road along Idaho Maryland Road, with the words “human trafficking” smeared on the side with mud.

2:11 p.m. – A foot patrol was conducted in a wooded area along Idaho Maryland Road. Camps were located and a fire was extinguished.

4:23 p.m. – A caller reported that security was harassing her in front of a store on the 600 block of Freeman Lane while she was trying to get her mother into the vehicle with a wheelchair.

5:01 p.m. – Police presence was requested along the 100 block of Mill Street for a group of eight to 10 subjects smoking cannabis and skateboarding.





6:29 p.m. – A disturbance was reported on the 900 block of Sutton Way when a man began yelling and threatening to stab people. Contact was made with the subject who stated he was just let out of jail and is waiting for a ride from his mom.

8:46 p.m. – A reporting party on the 800 block of Sutton Way stated his car was broken into. The suspect was a man with a gray mustache and goatee, and the reporting party did not want to approach.

Saturday

7:15 a.m. – A caller reported a man running past in the middle of the roadway with a metal cart with big wheels flipping everyone off along West Empire Street and the Highway 20/49 ramp.

8 a.m. – A caller from the 1300 block of Mulberry Drive reported a verbal disturbance occurred between him and his ex-wife, who will not turn on the heater and requested contact. While on the phone, the caller reported that his ex-wife turned on the heater.

11:16 a.m. – Transient issues along Wolf Creek trail were reported after a subject was seen crawling on the hill retching and in terrible shape, dragging backpacks.

6:30 p.m. – A disturbance was reported along Badger Lane at South Auburn Street, where a woman was seen screaming outside of a white SUV. The vehicle was towed.

9:18 p.m. – A disturbance was reported along the 100 block of West Main Street after a tall man in camo shorts punched a hole in the window. He then walked down alley on South Auburn Street.

Sunday

12:11 a.m. – A caller from Leduc Street reported that a female is in his house and will not leave.

10:29 a.m. – A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported her ex-husband is in her house and is refusing to leave.

12:34 p.m. – A caller from Mulberry Drive reported that his daughter attacked his ex-wife and left in his vehicle without permission.

2:01 p.m. – A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a dog panting inside a red sedan.

2:07 p.m. – Grand theft was reported along the 1100 block of Sutton Way after a male stated that several items of property was stolen from him that day.

5:08 p.m. – A suspicious circumstance was reported off the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road, where a subject was seen yelling at children saying he hoped they got COVID.

5:54 p.m. – An office cleaner on the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported trespassing in her building when she noticed a motion-activated light on for 20 minutes in a communal bathroom. The caller left the building saying she did not feel safe and later witnessed a subject in a hoodie and a large backpack leave the building.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:02 p.m. – A disturbance was reported on Zion Street, near Searls Avenue, when a man reportedly hit the caller in a store. Both parties separated and did not want to file charges.

3:45 p.m. – A caller off Helling Way reported they need a personal response stating that they are on a conservatorship and are unable to leave by themselves, but they don’t feel safe where they are.

Saturday

7:01 p.m. – A caller off Helling Way reported that one of their conserved subjects has run away from the facility, and that she has been threatening to leave. She was returned and removed from missing persons reports.

Sunday

8:28 p.m. – A disturbance was reported off Prospect Street, where a caller reported a female trying to get into her house and had just broken the glass on her front door.

Monday

9:40 a.m. – Contact was requested regarding parents causing traffic hazards while dropping off at Deer Creek School.

9:22 p.m. – A disturbance was reported when a caller stated a woman in distress was yelling profanities at vehicles along Sacramento Street.

— Elias Funez