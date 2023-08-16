GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:19 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway called on behalf of the bus driver who wanted to report a male with open beer can at a stop was intoxicated.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:19 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway called on behalf of the bus driver who wanted to report a male with open beer can at a stop was intoxicated.
9:46 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a truck with a camper was outside his driveway with no hood and people living inside, stating residents were coming and going from it.
11:14 a.m. — A caller from Depot Street reported a transient was yelling profanities at the caller and smoking in dry grass.
3:34 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue/Idaho Maryland Road reported an altercation between a male and a female; the male was pulling her hair.
9:37 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her, revving his vehicle and driving up and down the street.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:28 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a woman in a bra and thong tried to get his attention.
11:46 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a vehicle in the parking lot for four hours, refusing to leave.
2:25 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a male refusing to leave the dumpster area.
4:23 p.m. - A caller from Broad Street believes he was drugged last night in the bar.
6:43 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported a male was being aggressive and attempted to hit the caller’s barking dog with a chair.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
6:17 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported she is in a lawsuit with her landlord, and there are subjects on the property behaving in a threatening manner. The two subjects were in golf carts circling the property.
6:24 a.m. — A caller from Honeysuckle Way reported hearing 15 shots in the area.
7:54 a.m. — A caller from Lightning Tree Road reported someone was on his property last night with a flashlight, and there were footprints.
4:43 p.m. — A caller from 49 State reported a male customer asking other customers to put a fraudulent check in a bank account.
8:56 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported subjects were trying to lure him into their vehicles; the subjects had drugs.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: