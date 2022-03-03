Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports violent conflict with neighbor over fallen tree

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Heesche Avenue, near Fields Drive, reported a vehicle had been parked for over five days, and the caller believed a subject was possibly living in it. Logs state the vehicle was not on the roadway, or on the caller’s property.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Swenson Ravine, near Meyer Ravine Road, reported the theft of items.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive, near Running M Drive, reported vandalism to a horse trailer. The caller stated they knew who had done it.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road, near Puma Trail, reported the theft of a check out of outgoing mail.





4:46 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Stagecoach Way, reported a large cushion was in both lanes.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a violent conflict with a neighbor over a tree that fell during a snowstorm.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Ridge Road, reported a vehicle was blocking traffic with its doors open.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near East Drive, reported multiple juveniles were in the roadway with flashlights.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street, near Ridge Road, reported a driver had run a stop sign.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a homeless subject was sleeping by an ATM.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Sacramento Street, reported an individual in the roadway.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near York Street, reported a subject was shaving something onto a building with a knife.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from a business on York Street reported a mentally ill subject was causing a disturbance.

— Victoria Penate