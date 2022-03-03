Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports violent conflict with neighbor over fallen tree
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
4:03 p.m. — A caller from Heesche Avenue, near Fields Drive, reported a vehicle had been parked for over five days, and the caller believed a subject was possibly living in it. Logs state the vehicle was not on the roadway, or on the caller’s property.
4:04 p.m. — A caller from Swenson Ravine, near Meyer Ravine Road, reported the theft of items.
4:09 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive, near Running M Drive, reported vandalism to a horse trailer. The caller stated they knew who had done it.
4:27 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road, near Puma Trail, reported the theft of a check out of outgoing mail.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Stagecoach Way, reported a large cushion was in both lanes.
5:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a violent conflict with a neighbor over a tree that fell during a snowstorm.
6:45 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Ridge Road, reported a vehicle was blocking traffic with its doors open.
7:55 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near East Drive, reported multiple juveniles were in the roadway with flashlights.
8:53 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street, near Ridge Road, reported a driver had run a stop sign.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
8:09 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a homeless subject was sleeping by an ATM.
12:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Sacramento Street, reported an individual in the roadway.
2:44 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near York Street, reported a subject was shaving something onto a building with a knife.
4:11 p.m. — A caller from a business on York Street reported a mentally ill subject was causing a disturbance.
— Victoria Penate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User