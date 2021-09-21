Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports violent altercation between 2 sons
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
2:31 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported getting into a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend.
8:12 a.m. — A caller from a bank on the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported an ongoing issue with a transient, who apparently was regularly leaving trash all over the area and had made violent threats to the bank manager.
10:56 a.m. — A caller from a hospital on the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported being harassed by a nurse who works at the hospital.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a homeless individual who was blocking the front door with their cart and refusing to leave when asked to do so.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
1:13 a.m. — A caller from the area of American Hill and Constitution Court reported a heated and possibly physical altercation between two adult males. The calling party claimed that the confrontation started when an unknown man walked up and started yelling and punching him.
7:58 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive, off Highway 49, reported a car that was going over 100 mph and passing cars on the right side of the road, even though there wasn’t a passing lane. The vehicle was described as a dark green Subaru.
11:28 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Erin Place, near Cottage Hill Drive, reported the theft of three pistols and a shotgun from their residence. The caller advised that they knew the suspect personally, and that this individual had made threats with a firearm.
11:59 a.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported that two individuals were squatting on his property, and apparently had made threats of violence when the caller approached them.
1:24 p.m. — A caller from Willowbrook Lane, near Penn Valley Drive, reported that their 17-year-old foster child had run away from home for unspecified reasons. No description was provided of the missing teen, who had also apparently stolen an iPad before leaving home.
1:53 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Sunset Hill Road reported receiving death threats over the phone. No other details were given, and a police report was taken of the incident.
2:56 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported seeing multiple individuals break into someone’s car and rifle through the contents for almost an hour before leaving.
3:28 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence on Strawberry Circle, near Ginger Loop and Wildflower Drive, reported a physical altercation between two of her sons, at least one of whom was heavily intoxicated and armed with a knife. The situation apparently escalated, with multiple individuals apparently suffering wounds to the throat, although it was unclear who had inflicted the injuries.
5:46 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported seeing someone shoot a bear in the area. The incident was referred to Fish and Wildlife authorities for further investigation.
— Stephen Wyer
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User