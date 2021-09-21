Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports violent altercation between 2 sons

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

2:31 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported getting into a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

8:12 a.m. — A caller from a bank on the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported an ongoing issue with a transient, who apparently was regularly leaving trash all over the area and had made violent threats to the bank manager.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from a hospital on the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported being harassed by a nurse who works at the hospital.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a homeless individual who was blocking the front door with their cart and refusing to leave when asked to do so.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:13 a.m. — A caller from the area of American Hill and Constitution Court reported a heated and possibly physical altercation between two adult males. The calling party claimed that the confrontation started when an unknown man walked up and started yelling and punching him.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive, off Highway 49, reported a car that was going over 100 mph and passing cars on the right side of the road, even though there wasn’t a passing lane. The vehicle was described as a dark green Subaru.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Erin Place, near Cottage Hill Drive, reported the theft of three pistols and a shotgun from their residence. The caller advised that they knew the suspect personally, and that this individual had made threats with a firearm.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported that two individuals were squatting on his property, and apparently had made threats of violence when the caller approached them.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from Willowbrook Lane, near Penn Valley Drive, reported that their 17-year-old foster child had run away from home for unspecified reasons. No description was provided of the missing teen, who had also apparently stolen an iPad before leaving home.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Sunset Hill Road reported receiving death threats over the phone. No other details were given, and a police report was taken of the incident.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported seeing multiple individuals break into someone’s car and rifle through the contents for almost an hour before leaving.

3:28 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence on Strawberry Circle, near Ginger Loop and Wildflower Drive, reported a physical altercation between two of her sons, at least one of whom was heavily intoxicated and armed with a knife. The situation apparently escalated, with multiple individuals apparently suffering wounds to the throat, although it was unclear who had inflicted the injuries.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported seeing someone shoot a bear in the area. The incident was referred to Fish and Wildlife authorities for further investigation.

— Stephen Wyer