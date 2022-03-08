Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports vandalism to mailboxes
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
10:46 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported they shot a skunk which was acting rabid. The caller stated they did not want to have the skunk tested for rabies, and were advised of how to dispose of the skunk properly.
11:21 a.m. — A caller from Baker Court reported a feral cat with an injured paw was in their yard.
12:06 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported their neighbors were cutting down trees and it was shaking the caller’s house.
12:17 p.m. — A caller from Hawke Lane, near Pittsburg Road, reported an incident that morning in which someone was banging on their front door and windows. Tipped over planters and debris were outside.
12:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near West McKnight Way, reported a wrong-way driver.
1:25 p.m. — A caller from Zeibright Road, near Highway 20, reported mailboxes were vandalized.
4:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Little Deer Drive, reported they had given a tenant a 30-day notice, which was up that day, and the tenant was not present but their belongings and large dog were.
9:28 p.m. — A caller from Duggans Road, near Wolf Meadows Drive, reported a juvenile was at a neighbor’s house, trying to break down the front door.
— Victoria Penate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User