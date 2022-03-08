Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports vandalism to mailboxes

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported they shot a skunk which was acting rabid. The caller stated they did not want to have the skunk tested for rabies, and were advised of how to dispose of the skunk properly.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from Baker Court reported a feral cat with an injured paw was in their yard.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported their neighbors were cutting down trees and it was shaking the caller’s house.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Hawke Lane, near Pittsburg Road, reported an incident that morning in which someone was banging on their front door and windows. Tipped over planters and debris were outside.





12:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near West McKnight Way, reported a wrong-way driver.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from Zeibright Road, near Highway 20, reported mailboxes were vandalized.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Little Deer Drive, reported they had given a tenant a 30-day notice, which was up that day, and the tenant was not present but their belongings and large dog were.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Duggans Road, near Wolf Meadows Drive, reported a juvenile was at a neighbor’s house, trying to break down the front door.

— Victoria Penate