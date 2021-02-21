Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ’urbanite’ neighbor for cutting down trees

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the Penn Valley School District reported a man making false statements about staff and making harassing phone calls. The man was contacted and advised to stop calling the school district.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported losing $500 in a Craigslist scam. It was a mix-up and the seller agreed to refund the money.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported men on a neighboring property cutting wood and burning piles. The caller was upset that her “urbanite” neighbor had hired a crew to clear all the trees, and was informed this was not a criminal matter.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Norvin Way reported a person in a vehicle opening mailboxes. The car was gone when a deputy arrived.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway and South Ponderosa Way reported a possible jumper. No one was located.

3:02 p.m. — A caller reported a possible GoFundMe fraud.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Macy Place reported a pit bull attacking a llama. The llama was OK and the dog was contained.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and You Bet Road reported hearing someone doing doughnuts in the road.

Saturday

12:10 a.m. — A woman from Francis Drive and Robert Court reported two men were trying to break into her house. She had locked herself in a bedroom with her children and a shotgun. A report was taken.

1:54 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Hill Road reported a woman attacking a man. The man said the woman was drunk and running around naked and had taken his phone and thrown it. He had called medical for possible alcohol poisoning. She declined medical attention.

7:34 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported losing $2,600 in a fraud.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the North San Juan Fire Station did not realize the phone at the station called 911, they had baked goods for the firefighters.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Austin Forest Circle reported getting scam calls asking for $900 in Bitcoin.

1 p.m. — A caller from Kiwi Road and Letourneau Lane reported the theft of a $300 bicycle from an unlocked garage.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Close reported an online bank fraud.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Queens Court reported theft, vandalism and trespassing.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

4:05 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Commercial streets reported having been robbed at gunpoint by a man who fled on foot. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar