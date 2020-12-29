Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports unwanted gift of weed
Grass Valley Police Department
Saturday
11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man wearing a hospital gown, claiming to have been jumped.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Happy Dale Court reported a vehicle rollover.
1:56 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man took two phones and punched her in the mouth before leaving. A “be on the lookout“ alert was issued.
2:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported vandalism to the windows.
2:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man checking all the vehicles’ doors, who left when he was confronted over entering a vehicle.
4:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman stole shoes.
6:58 p.m. — A woman in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported she had tracked her lost cell phone to a parking lot and a woman possibly shot at her before leaving in a vehicle.
7:16 p.m. — A caller from Whiting and South Auburn streets reported a truck hit a telephone pole. The driver was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence.
10:27 p.m. — A woman on South Auburn Street reported a man slammed her head into a table and stole her cell phone.
Sunday
1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported dogs had been left in a vehicle since the night before. The owner could not be located despite an exhaustive search and the dogs were to be taken to the animal shelter.
6:46 p.m. — A caller from la Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported an accident involving two vehicles, one of which was going 100 mph prior to the collision.
9:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a vehicle all over the road and almost hitting other vehicles. The driver was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Monday
9:37 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Maiden Lane reported the passenger side window of a vehicle had been broken.
10:52 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lucas Lane reported an attempted theft of coins from a coin machine in a laundry room.
11:31 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a possible prescription drug deal, with a woman in scrubs getting a “wad of cash” in exchange for a bag.
4:16 p.m. — A woman in the 300 block of East Main Street reported a man tried to hit her with his vehicle and was on meth. He called to report she was not telling the truth. She was cited on suspicion of battery.
4:29 p.m. — A caller from North Church and Richardson streets reported a very drunken man walking in the middle of the road with a guitar, chasing people. He was taken to the hospital.
5:43 p.m. — A man from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported someone came up to him, handed him a bag of marijuana and said “Merry Christmas.” He wanted to turn it in.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
12:38 a.m. — A caller from Conestoga Drive reported a man was banging on the door, and then left in a vehicle. Nothing suspicious was located during an area check.
12:45 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Magnolia roads reported four vehicles doing doughnuts.
8:10 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Wildflower Drive reported a man driving a car while walking a horse.
9:32 a.m. — A caller from Lombardi Road reported the theft of a 20-foot trailer.
10:09 a.m. — A woman from Beitler Road reported something had killed all her chickens.
10:54 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a fence had been cut.
12:10 p.m. — A woman at the Black Swan trailhead on Mooney Flat Road reported her vehicle had been broken into with the driver side window broken and a purse with over $2,000 in it stolen out of the trunk.
9:25 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Mystery Lane reported someone forced entry to a residence and a 12-gauge shotgun was missing.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
2:37 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported ongoing issues with a person yelling racial slurs.
— Liz Kellar
