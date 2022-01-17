Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports unknown vehicle showed up in their garage

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Circle, near Buckeye Circle, reported the loss of over $6,000 worth of items from a move.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Lime Kiln Road, reported a reckless driver was driving with flashers on.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported the theft of a wallet from their vehicle.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Donovan Road, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported three very aggressive dogs lived near corner mailboxes, making it difficult to get mail. Logs state the dogs were within a property and could not get to people who are getting mail at the mailboxes, and that the caller was advised of that.





2:58 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a possibly intoxicated subject had asked to get into her vehicle.

3:23 p.m — A caller from Brewer Road, near Wolf Creek Road, reported he was about to go next door and kill his neighbor. Logs state the caller was upset because his neighbor was outside with two burn piles which were causing a lot of smoke, and the caller was advised not to make threats toward his neighbor.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive, near Gracie Road, reported the theft of signs and various other items.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Bethel Church Way, reported an intoxicated driver was driving at high speeds and unable to maintain lanes, and that there had been near accidents.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported two vehicles kept passing each other over a double yellow line.

8 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported some juvenile subjects had stolen a basket of goods.

10:20 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Forest View Drive, reported seeing a vehicle in her driveway on her cameras. The caller stated no one was supposed to be at the residence.

Saturday

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road, near Old Coach Way, reported he thought someone who walked on his road had sprayed his dog with pepper spray.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Taylor Crossing Road, near Dog Bar Road, reported an abandoned pickup truck was filled with mail from various areas of the county.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Patterson Valley Road, reported a teenage boy was walking down the road holding an ax behind his back.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from a park on Penn Valley Drive reported four recreational tree climbers were 45 feet up a tree and refusing to get down. Logs state later on that the subjects had left the park, and the caller stated their main concern was the potential injury from a branch falling unexpectedly.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported she found a vehicle in her detached garage, where she had not looked since before the storm, and it was unknown when it showed up. Logs state the vehicle was confirmed with California Highway Patrol to be listed as unlawfully taken.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from a school on Kingston Lane reported six older male subjects were skateboarding and videotaping themselves. The caller stated the subjects appeared to be damaging property as well.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a vehicle towing something was dropping debris and malfunctioning.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174, near Laws Ranch Cross Road, reported a male subject who had been drinking was in the parking lot, refusing to leave, and was waiting for someone to come out of the business.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Way, near Echo Drive, reported a suspicious person was parked near some mailboxes. The caller stated they were concerned because they believed the subject was just released from jail.

Sunday

10:48 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road, near Simple Justice Road, reported his mail was gone through and scattered down the roadway, along with his neighbors’ mail.

11:07 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Casci Road, reported a dog was in the roadway.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road, near Gold Drive, reported a female subject was screaming in the roadway and her pants had fallen. Two additional callers reported the same.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road, near Meda Drive, reported a reckless driver had followed them for 10 miles on the highway. The caller stated they believed the driver was then casing the area.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from a school at Kingston Lane, near Lakeshore North, reported that both teams’ parents at a soccer game had been fighting each other, that someone was bleeding, and that they were no longer fighting physically. Logs state the caller, a juvenile, tried to get an adult on the phone but no one would talk.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Kentucky Ridge Road, reported a subject had cut their fence and been on their property. The caller stated that, while they did not see the subject do it, it was an ongoing issue.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from Butler Road, near Walker Drive, reported he could see at a nearby address that approximately three to four people were yelling and punching each other, stated he had heard either a gun shot or a door slamming, and that a male subject was yelling that he would shoot someone if he had a gun. An additional caller reported the same, stated they heard two gun shots, and said it was an ongoing issue.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from Soda Springs reported a male driver had gotten onto the freeway while drinking a large beer.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Street, near Union Jack Street, reported they were riding a bicycle and had a verbal conflict with a driver, who had yelled at them to stay on the side of the road and threatened to harm them. The caller stated they were going to ride their bicycle past the driver several more times but try not to engage with him.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road, near McCourtney Road, reported a cow was loose on the side of the roadway.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Sun Ridge Court, reported his friend had taken multiple power tools from him, and was now holding them ransom.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road, near Jedediah Court, reported the theft of a gun by a technician who had been at his home. A call was also received from the technician, who stated he had been accused of stealing a gun. Logs state the original caller was extremely intoxicated, and that the firearm was located in their residence after a search.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Pebble Place, reported his neighbor’s dog had tried to attack him. The caller stated the dog did not bite him, but charged at him aggressively.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject who was homeless was refusing to leave. Logs state approximately 30 minutes later that the subject had already moved along.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road reported a loose cattle dog was in the area.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Reward Street reported a vehicle went up and over a gate, and was now down by a creek.

Saturday

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Prospect Street, near Clay Street, reported she was chasing a subject off her property.

Sunday

11:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way, near Searls Avenue, reported an intoxicated male subject was being aggressive toward patrons with masks.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road requested to file a complaint about the excessive amount of smoke coming from a propane truck, stating this was an environmental hazard.

— Victoria Penate