Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports two subjects climbing a communications tower

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80 reported a large piece of hard plastic in the highway.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a helicopter was flying very low, and had no writing on it to identify where it was from. The caller stated it kept going back and forth, side to side, and that it was “being weird.”

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road, near Dog Bar Road, reported they had found a cell phone in the middle of the roadway.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported that the traffic lights were flashing red.





5:25 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Highway 20, reported a driver had two dogs in the back of their truck, not tied down, and that the subject was driving recklessly and at a high speed.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported a subject was going through an abandoned vehicle at the end of the road. The caller stated the vehicle had been there for weeks, and that the subject took items from it.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from Ridgewood Road, near Highway 20, reported the theft of 15,000 gallons of water out of his water tank.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Lookout Road, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported that two shirtless male subjects wearing shorts were climbing a communications tower.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Ball Road, near Stinson Drive, reported that a subject was by some vehicles and then ducked behind a truck when the caller drove by.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

12:58 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported loud drumming coming from downtown.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Broad Street, reported someone was sleeping in his driveway.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Uren Street, reported a driver was passing other vehicles on a double yellow line, and almost caused two accidents.

— Victoria Penate