Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports two minors running from store with alcohol

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Lime Kiln Road, reported two semi-trucks unloading gravel and doing U-turns in the roadway.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Leitner Drive, reported there was a horse in a pasture with an injured leg, sometimes lying down. The caller requested a welfare check.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road, near Sadie Lane, reported a vehicle had been parked for a while, with someone possibly sleeping in it.

Saturday

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road, near Galilee Court, reported a suspicious subject was in their area the previous day. The caller stated that after confronting him, he said he was lost and drove away.

1:09 p.m. – A caller from Jackass Trail reported people unsafely target shooting next to the trailhead.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Heesche Avenue, reported a dog was wandering around and had no collar.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Arbor Lane, reported possible mail theft, stating some mailboxes were wide open and mail was strewn about.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Higgins Road, near Combie Road, reported two juveniles had run out of the store with alcohol.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Eagle Lakes Road, reported a driver going over 100 miles per hour and weaving between lanes.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Dow Road, near Stonehill Drive, reported the theft of two lawn ornaments.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a child around 10 years old was riding a mountain bike, and when the caller tried to approach, the child rode away and hid. The caller stated they didn’t see any other adults in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from Argall Way, near Brock Road, reported two subjects had trespassed overnight.

10:00 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street, near Cottage Street, reported a power company had cut down a tree on their property without their knowledge.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Uren Street, reported a mattress in the roadway.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported there were subjects starting a fire outside.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from York Street, near Broad Street, reported a group of people with loud drums protesting in the streets.

Saturday

12:06 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 20 ramp, near Broad Street, reported a stalled vehicle was blocking a lane.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near South Pine Street, reported customers were coming out of a business not wearing masks, and that the business had paper over its window so people couldn’t see inside.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Highway 49, reported someone was driving all over the roadway.

