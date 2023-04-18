GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
10:20 a.m. A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a person walking in the roadway and was entirely out of it.
11:20 a.m. A caller from Sutton Way reported that her friend told her that her sister had been stealing her property from her apartment.
5:35 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported two males were driving through the parking lot dressed like ninjas with faces and heads covered in black and wearing masks.
Saturday
7:34 a.m — A caller from West Main Street reported she saw a male on camera in just his underwear carrying a bag in her driveway.
1:56 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a male and female in the back ramp of the business shouting at one another.
8:28 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient with a backpack threw water in her face when asked to leave.
Sunday
4:03 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported they found an unspent shotgun shell and were standing by for the police to come to turn it in.
4:15 p.m. — A caller from Muir Court reported issues with a former landlord stating they would tow his trailer.
7:44 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported his brother called and said their father was abusing him.
10:47 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported a male sleeping behind the dumpster.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
5:25 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported her ex-boyfriend, who was restrained, was disturbing the peace and was running down the street.
6:52 p.m. — A caller from Winter Street reported a vehicle was blocking her driveway.
7:01 p.m. — A caller from Winter Street reported a male was asking for a ride to the hospital.
Saturday
8:39 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the tow truck was on the way; however, she had to leave for a few minutes.
3:46 p.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a red Subaru was speeding in the area.
Sunday
7:08 a.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported they caught a subject on camera walking up to the back door and walking into places he shouldn’t be.
9:37 a.m. — A caller from Nursery/Nevada Street reported an aggressive skunk that attacked him and his dog.
1:55 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported they heard 15 gunshots in the park area and then traveled up the creek area.
4:51 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road requested a welfare check on their downstairs neighbor; they were banging on everything but would not answer the door.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Friday
10:54 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported his back tires were slashed and believes it was done by a tenant that he evicted.
1:14 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive/Rough and Ready HY reported that a male with his pants around his ankles appeared to be on H&S, and broke into a white Subaru.
Saturday
8:53 a.m — A caller from HWY80 /AG Station reported a road rage incident; the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, driving between two lanes, and stopping abruptly.
9:19 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood reported her 21-year-old daughter missing; the caller said the last contact was on Thursday night, and usually talks to her daily.
2:58 p.m. — A caller from Ceder Way reported he had just returned to his house and stated his dogs and computer was missing.
Sunday
7:02 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a woman was smoking a glass pipe all night and wouldn’t leave.
10:00 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road/Beeman Lane reported that 10-15 people were camping out on the property’s hillside.
2:44 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported loose dogs were attacking her and her horse.
3:38 p.m. — A caller from Pauls Place reported a previously evicted person had been seen on the property near the mailboxes.
6:15 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49/Alta Sierra Drive reported three young males were running into traffic filming.
6:29 p.m. — A caller from Names/Alta Sierra Drive reported a neighbor who had been burning all day and was smoking up the neighborhood.
