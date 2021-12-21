Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports truck doing doughnuts

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Skillman Campground reported a female subject with two children had her vehicle stuck in the snow and was unable to get out.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive, near Brass Crescent, reported a subject in a pickup truck was blocking the roadway with a table and his vehicle.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Swenson Ravine, near Meyer Ravine Road, reported two dogs had been wandering the neighborhood. The caller stated they had contained the dogs in their garage.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from East Brookview Drive, near Rohaje Drive, reported seeing four subjects walking up the street, including a juvenile who was pulling away from their mother. The caller stated the mother had fallen twice.





5:21 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Ridge Road, reported she had hit a deer and was unable to stop due to traffic, so it was unknown if the deer was still in the roadway. A second caller reported there was a deer in a lane, still alive.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road, near Buccaneer Way, reported a subject was outside, yelling at the caller for having a burn pile and accusing them of trespassing. The caller advised that the subject had had conflicts with people at their own residence and threatened them. Logs state the subject also called, reporting an illegal burn.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road, near Brunswick Road, reported a truck at a construction site was doing doughnuts.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported the theft of alcohol by four juveniles.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Newtown Road, reported a subject was in the roadway with a blanket.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

10:13 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street, near Cottage Street, reported there was a vehicle parked in front of their residence and there were subjects sleeping in it. The caller stated the subjects had been parked there for about a week.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from Church Street, near Main Street, reported a vehicle was taken that morning from a parking lot. The caller stated no one had permission to drive the vehicle, all keys were accounted for, and the vehicle was locked.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near South Pine Street, reported a subject was dumping recycling into their garbage.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Prospect Street, near Adams Street, reported a possibly rabid skunk had chased a tenant a couple of days before.

— Victoria Penate