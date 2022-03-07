Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports transients sleeping in post office

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:39 p.m. — A caller reported an assault victim with an injury at the North San Juan Post Office. A doctor requested law enforcement. The report was not domestic violence related. Victim declined to speak to law enforcement or press charges.

1:52 p.m. — A caller at Swenson Ravine and Meyer Ravine roads reported the $15,000 theft of tools and other items that happened March 1. Caller said the suspect lives overseas.

4:14 p.m. — A caller at Pine Hill Drive and Highway 174 reported her 13-year old son, 6 feet, 230 pounds, punched her in the head several times. She bit him when he was on top of her to free herself. Caller has taken her son to his father’s and is no longer at the residence. Caller said no medical assistance was needed for the son’s bite.

4:39 p.m. — A caller at Ranch Road and Broken Oak Court reported a male, possibly transient and not mentally well. Caller said the subject entered a business saying he stole a vehicle to get to the location. The subject was offered resources, which he declined.





7:46 p.m. — A caller at chalk Bluff Road and Hatten Street reported they got an alert from their security system. They saw on camera a dark Dodge Ram pickup and a white pickup with a man meddling with a lock on their gate. No one should have been there, and they have had recent theft.

8:24 p.m. — Per CHP, a 50-car pileup at Highway 20 and Excelsior Point Road was reported. Dispatch said a deputy would be in route when available. CHP called back and asked for Grass Valley Police Department assistance.

10:02 p.m. — A 911 call from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported a traffic accident with injuries. The caller stated vehicles were blocking the roadway. CHP requested deputies to assist.

11:16 p.m. — A caller at McCourtney and Metcalf roads reported he had a broken nose from an assault and a swollen head from being hit several times, and requested medical attention. The caller knows the suspect, but declined to provide further information. Caller said he gave people a ride home to a nearby location which he did not disclose, and was assaulted by one of his passengers.

Saturday

1:40 a.m. — A caller from Cerrito Road and Highway 49 reported a female was bleeding from her mouth, and thought the suspect was still on scene. Per caller, two women were heard screaming.

5:43 a.m. — A caller at Magnolia and Retherford roads reported a landlord tried to wrongfully evict her with a false eviction notice, and they threatened to change gate codes to lock her out. Dispatch advised her of options.

Sunday

4:09 a.m. — A caller at Oscar Drive and Lawerence Way reported a man in a hooded sweatshirt knocked on his door and stumbled down the caller’s porch steps. He continued to loiter, looking into one of the caller’s vehicles and then attempted to enter one of the vehicles in the driveway. On second call, the subject was tapping on a vehicle window. Caller said the subject did not look as if he was well.

12:15 p.m. — A 911 caller from Carey Drive reported her friend was trying to get items back from a boyfriend. Caller said the subject was irate and threatening to shoot them. Caller has not seen a firearm, but knows he has weapons. Caller was advised to leave the property and wait for law enforcement by the street while a male and woman were in a verbal argument.

1:54 p.m. — A 911 caller from Honeysuckle Way said a women cut through her property from the woods toward North Bloomfield Road, holding a knife, and she said to the caller she needed to get away because some people warned they will call the cops on her. Caller advised she put the knife away.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

4:22 a.m. — A caller at Coyote Street reported transients sleeping in the lobby of the post office, making a mess, and leavening cigarettes in the building. Caller stated they left when he confronted them, but one returned and was sleeping in the lobby. Caller is angry because he had to clean up after them.

Sunday

6:34 p.m. — A 911 CHP transfer call from Highway 49/20 reported a black Dodge Charger recklessly driving, swerving and breaking erratically.

6:55 p.m. — A 911 CHP transfer call from Highway 49/20 reported a lifted white Dodge Truck was recklessly driving and swerving.

7:04 p.m. – A caller at Helling Way reported the door to the community room was unsecured.

— William Roller