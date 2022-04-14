Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports transient camp ‘getting out of control’

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

7:29 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49, between Newtown and John Barleycorn roads, reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked car overnight.

7:35 a.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive and Sweetbriar Road reported security footage caught someone stealing plants just after midnight.

8 a.m. — A caller near Wild Oaks Ranch Road, between Retrac Way and Tarr Ditch Road, reported subjects living in and selling drugs from the trailer on their father’s property.

8:25 a.m. — A caller near Jones Bar Road reported a pit bull and great Pyrenees in her field with her cows.





9:49 a.m. — A caller near Cooper Road, between Countrywood Lane and Harmony Ridge Road, requested a security check on a customer who made “death report” statements after becoming upset over a claim.

11:18 a.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap Road and Highway 49/20 reported a transient camp under the overpass is “getting out of control.”

11:22 a.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Road, between Long Valley and Simple Justice roads, reported a tenant refusing to leave after being evicted. The reporting party said the subject changed locks.

11:47 p.m. — A caller near Cahoga Canyon and Patricia ways requested a welfare check on 15 cats and six to eight dogs. The animal owner confirmed that she has six dogs and catches feral cats, spays or neuters them and then releases them.

11:57 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Henson Way reported three cats being mean to the reporting party and the reporting party’s cat.

11:57 a.m. — A caller near Ridge Road, between Zion Street and Forsmans Place, reported a female yelling at things that weren’t in the parking lot.

12:48 p.m .— A caller near Dalmation Drive and Day Spring Road reported a dirt bike rider on the NID ditch.

12:51 p.m. — A caller near Deer Hollow Way and Mount Olive Road reported a neighbor removing their aerial survey marker (for a drone), causing the survey to be unsuccessful. The reporting party said their neighbor was being difficult.

1:14 p.m. — A 911 caller near Wellswood Way and Goldenchain Court reported an overdose on methamphetamine and fentanyl.

2:28 p.m. — A caller near Walker Drive, between Alpine Lane and Butler Road, reported a large fight in the the front yard of the house across the street.

3:29 p.m. — A caller near Soda Springs and Van Norden Lake roads reported thousands of dollars of tools were stolen sometime overnight.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from the payphone at Scotts Flat Road reported when she tried to locate the source of the bones her dog kept bringing her, she discovered a shirt fragment. The reporting party requested the information not be relayed over the scanner. Professionals examined photos and determined the bones were not human.

7:09 p.m. — A caller near You Bet Road and Mulberry Lane reported a big rig rollover with gas spilling. Per CHP, over 50 gallons of diesel spilled near the creek.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:54 a.m. — A 911 caller near King Hiram Drive and Searls Avenue reported he was hit in the face, but he doesn’t know who hit him.

