Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports transient apparently wielding sword

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:56 a.m.— A caller near Brac Place, between Bissell and Bivens places, reported that his friend was sitting upright, alive on the couch, after taking pills.

4:28 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road, between Blackledge Road and Lake Wildwood Drive, reported two dogs — one large, black German shepherd, and one black-and-white — with collars but no name tags.

8:06 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a male in a silver Mercedes SUV turned around and yelled at a female in a black jacket after she got out of the vehicle at the light.

8:13 a.m. — A caller near Ridge Road, between Sunrise Heights and Canyon View Drive, reported receiving a call from an inmate at the jail that they already had a restraining order against.





8:20 a.m. — A caller near Cattle Drive and Highway 20 reported he just discovered two customer cars were stolen that were left in an auto shop over the weekend.

8:30 a.m. — A caller near Sande Lane and Old Stagecoach Road reported her 51-year-old son was missing. The reporting party noticed his bicycle missing since the day before, but said she has not seen him on her property where he lives in his trailer at all over the last three days.

12:52 p.m. — A caller near Forest Park Circle and Lake Wildwood Drive reported a deer with a jacket over its head and an injured head has frequently been seen in the neighborhood.

2:01 p.m. — A caller near Pasquale Road, between Emerald Lane and Siphon III Road, reported she was en route to the courthouse to file a restraining order, but wanted a deputy to conduct a welfare check on the subject in question and possibly institutionalize them for the reporting party’s safety.

2:12 p.m. — A caller near East Hacienda Drive, between Ranchero Way and Magnolia Road, reported a transient at the community center appeared to be wielding a large sword.

2:27 p.m. — A caller near Names Drive, between Keenan and Henson ways, reported the theft of $4,000 worth of chainsaws that took place overnight.

3:08 p.m. — A caller near Quaker Hill Cross Road, between Cedar Springs Road and Timberline Court, reported a welfare check.

3:29 p.m. — A caller reported receiving death threats that she is about to be killed by someone in another county. The reporting party was screaming at dispatch.

3:50 p.m. — A caller near Cruzon Grade and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported two trees in the roadway, approximately 12 inches in diameter.

4:33 p.m. — A caller on Highway 174 and Meadow Drive reported a tree blocking the entire roadway.

4:56 p.m. — A caller on Ski Ranch Lane and Donner Pass Road reported that she was stuck in her vehicle and unable to drive.

7:26 p.m. —A caller near Lake Wildwood reported his ex-girlfriend is threatening his family.

7:55 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a female on the side of the road with what appeared to be a rock that hit her vehicle. The reporting party noted the subject did not need medical attention.

8:46 p.m. – A caller requested assistance with their vehicle trapped in the snow and in need of food to endure the blizzard.

9:54 p.m. — A caller near Duggans and Wolf roads advised there is a landslide at that location.

9:57 p.m. — A caller near East Bennett and Brunswick roads reported big branches in the roadway.

11:13 p.m. — A caller near Glenshire Drive and Hirschdale Road reported a sand truck with Nevada County Public Works reporting multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

— Rebecca O’Neil