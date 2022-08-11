Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports traffic backed up for a mile because of fair

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:16 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street and the highway ramp reported traffic backed up over a mile due to the fair.

5:39 p.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported a customer got mad at them when their card was declined.

9:52 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a man lurking around the back patio, carrying a bottle of alcohol.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

8:38 a.m. – A caller from Swaps Court requested a call from Animal Control, as they had a skunk in a trap and didn’t know what should be done with it.

12:44 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported group mailboxes with two package compartments open.

5:56 p.m. – A caller from the South Yuba Bridge reported they were calling from a call box. They were stranded at the river and had no money to get a ride home.

7:34 p.m. – A caller from Roseville reported males outside drinking alcohol and being loud. The caller was provided the number to the Roseville Police Department.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

4:17 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a pickup truck all over the roadway, crossing double yellow lines, and speeding.

— Jennifer Nobles