Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports traffic backed up for a mile because of fair
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
10:16 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street and the highway ramp reported traffic backed up over a mile due to the fair.
5:39 p.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported a customer got mad at them when their card was declined.
9:52 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a man lurking around the back patio, carrying a bottle of alcohol.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
8:38 a.m. – A caller from Swaps Court requested a call from Animal Control, as they had a skunk in a trap and didn’t know what should be done with it.
12:44 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported group mailboxes with two package compartments open.
5:56 p.m. – A caller from the South Yuba Bridge reported they were calling from a call box. They were stranded at the river and had no money to get a ride home.
7:34 p.m. – A caller from Roseville reported males outside drinking alcohol and being loud. The caller was provided the number to the Roseville Police Department.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
4:17 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a pickup truck all over the roadway, crossing double yellow lines, and speeding.
— Jennifer Nobles
