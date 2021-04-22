Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports topless woman

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

7:12 a.m. — A caller from a residence on the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive reported a woman possibly under the influence of narcotics who showed up at her door. The caller said that the woman claimed that she used to live there, and told the resident that she can’t find her brother. This is the second time in the last month that the woman has showed up, the caller added.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from a business center on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a man had publicly exposed himself and urinated in front of the caller. This apparently took place after the man had been loitering in front of the shopping center for several days and had been asked to leave.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported that his security camera had captured a suspicious man walking onto his porch and then into his backyard before leaving.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from a motel on the 400 block of South Auburn Street who identified as a staff member said that a customer wanted to report the theft of some personal property.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue reported that she thinks that a man is illegally squatting at a vacant house nearby.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a pool cleaner. The caller said the suspected thief, who fled the scene in a red Nissan Cube, is a woman with whom the business has had ongoing theft issues.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two individuals whom the caller said were passed out in a parked vehicle. The caller said that the two people did not wake up even after the caller honked her horn at them.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2:35 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Gold Drive and Squirrel Creek Road reported a woman walking around the street completely topless.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from a residence on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Harmony Estates and Bush roads, reported a man behaving belligerently and throwing items into a road. The caller said that the man is a relative and has a criminal history.

7:04 p.m. — A caller near Shamrock Mine Court and Ponderosa Pines Way reported an assault case involving unspecified injuries.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road reported that his girlfriend had jumped out of their vehicle at an intersection.

— Stephen Wyer