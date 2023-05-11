Tuesday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:14 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a person who seemed intoxicated had been going in about the above apartment making noise.
8:07 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported that a person not allowed in the store refused to leave and had a history of shoplifting.
8:33 a.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive reported her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a restraining order against, trapped her in the parking lot and rammed her vehicle.
12:28 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road reported a drug deal caught on camera in the store.
3:38 p.m. — A caller from Fore Glade Circle/West Main Street reported a pole was put up in her neighborhood that can detect gun shits.
6:33 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn/East Main Street reported a male was sitting at the corner, double flipping people off.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:55 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported three males were disturbing the peace at the bar; one ran into the bar window.
2:08 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported two subjects and a male was trying to get a room, and the caller advised them there were rooms available, and one of the subjects spit on the caller, and another damaged the hotel sign.
1:43 p.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported someone threw a wallet onto her porch.
1:57 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a subject had been camping out on the stage at the park for the last couple of days.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
7:58 a.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop reported she thought her house was burglarized while she was sleeping; she had a chase bag with $100 and keys to her missing.
10:03 a.m. - A caller from State Highway 174 reported that he gifted his vehicle for his friend to use and won’t return it. The suspect has had the car for one year.
10:16 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported a male was destroying property and heard an elderly person yelling for help and running down the street.
10:57 a.m. - A caller from McCourtney Road reported her contractor was refusing to leave her gate at the entrance to her property. The caller wanted him to go because he was late to her house, and she was working and could not accommodate him.
7:32 p.m. — A caller from Bridgeport reported a suspicious white male and a possibly young black female walked into the woods.
— LaMarr Fields