Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports threats during road rage incident

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:28 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported theft of mail.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Joseph Drive, near Oscar Drive, reported a dog was running loose through the neighborhood and appeared to have an injured leg

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported a strange male subject was wandering the neighborhood and appeared to be under the influence.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop, near Wildflower Drive, reported a neighbor parked a trailer on her property line.





2:14 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Woodlake Road, reported all her devices had been hacked, and fraudulent charges were being made on her cards. The caller stated someone had attempted to take $34,000 from her accounts.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from Boca Reservoir reported a subject had gotten into an argument with him and waved a knife.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from Hutto Road, near Chanterelle Lane, reported people were loading a truck on her neighbor’s property while no one was supposed to be there. Logs state contact was made with the subjects, who were a Realtor and buyers, and the property owner stated they had permission to be there.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Nichols Road, near Spenceville Road, reported he located a backpack that was tucked into some blackberry bushes. The caller stated he was concerned that it was located near the location where a fatality had occurred.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Opalite Way, reported a cluster mailbox was wide open. Logs state the mailbox was located and mail was still in place, with no pry marks or signs of forced entry.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive, near Norlene Way, reported threats over a road rage incident, stating a subject had followed another driver and made threats against him and his children. The caller stated the subject was also driving recklessly and doing circles at a high speed.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported hearing gunshots or another loud boom and then seeing a vehicle turn around in her driveway. The caller stated she was concerned there might be an injured animal.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from Laura Lane reported three or four people were fighting.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a semi truck was swerving all over its lane and driving at around 45 miles per hour.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near Old White Toll Road, reported a possibly intoxicated driver was pulling a motorcycle on a trailer. Logs state the subject was the caller’s husband. An additional reported the subject had “offloaded drugs” and continued driving.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a vehicle was dragging something that was causing sparks.

10:09 p.m. — A caller from Carli Way, near Crooked Arrow Lane, reported hearing a female subject yelling, “Help me,” and, “Is anyone there,” from the area behind their house.

— Victoria Penate