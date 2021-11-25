Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports threatening texts

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

7:32 a.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Westhill Road reported a business had been broken into between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Caller said a white sedan was seen in the area. Caller contacted neighbor businesses to get security footage to make a report.

9:50 a.m. — A caller at Rouge House Place and Wheeler Cross Road reported she is a victim of identity theft. Caller identified an unknown entry on her credit report with an address in Florida.

10:53 a.m. — A caller at Elnora Drive and Spenceville Road reported he had not been able to contact his daughter for a week and that his ex-wife had sent her to visit her grandmother in Penn Valley. Juvenile was contacted and no further assistance was required. Caller was placed in contact with grandmother.

11:52 p.m. — A caller at Stone Arch Drive and Grinding Rock Drive reported he had not been able to reach his mother for 72 hours. Victim was taken to the hospital and released on Sunday. Victim is elderly with existing health issues. Call forwarded to Cal Fire for immediate response.





1:43 p.m. — A caller at Countrywood Lane reported fraud on credit cards lost in September. Caller’s phone is blocked and cannot receive calls. She asked for in-person meeting with deputy at Rood Center. She was instructed to call from there.

7:34 p.m. — A 911 caller from Torrey Pines Drive and Sycamore Court reported her father is threatening her and he is under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol. He has firearms in the closet and he has been threatening her all day. On call back threat deemed false. Father agreed to leave for the night. Situation mediated. Eviction process explained.

8:28 p.m. — A 911 caller from Torrey Pines and Sycamore Court reported her daughter had been suicidal for 10 days and tried to slit her wrists. Caller wants her involuntarily committed. No sign of weapons.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley said her husband, living in Sacramento, who was served with divorce papers, is sending threatening text messages. Caller is planning to change phone number and was advised on restraining order process.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:26 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street and Adams Street called regarding a female suspect who was found in the male restroom on the lower floor, who was advised of trespassing and that if she ever returned to the property she would be arrested.

— William Roller