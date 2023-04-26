GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:34 p.m. — A caller from West Berryhill Drive reported a landscaping trailer continues to park in a roundabout and refuses to park in other places.
2:32 p.m. — A caller from Bank Street reported a package was stolen last Friday, and they have video footage.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject walked out with Gatorade and went behind the laundromat.
5:27 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject had stolen her purse.
5:38 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City HWY/Brunswick Road reported a male subject was walking in traffic and yelling at vehicles.
11:27 p.m. - A caller from Sutton Way reported a male was threatening people in the parking lot and had seen a gun in his back waistband.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:36 a.m. - A caller from East Main Street reported a U-Haul van was rented about a month ago, and the renter said someone stole it, but the caller found the renter loaned it to someone.
1:22 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported vandalism to her brothers’ headstone at the cemetery.
3:36 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a loud alarm coming from a neighbors home after someone made a delivery.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
8:32 a.m. — A caller from Butler Road reported neighbors who have an electric fence, and one dog stays contained, but the other will come out and be aggressive.
9:56 a.m. - A caller from Dixon Road reported they heard three males and one female screaming.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready HWY/Ridge Road reported a male subject in full camo with a rifle, was crossing the roadway.
3:46 p.m. — A caller from State/Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a suspect stole everything from her yard and was traveling on Highway 49 towards Nevada City.
3:55 p.m. - A caller from Ridge Road reported a theft of a motorized scooter; a transient was said to have been in the area.
7:00 p.m. - A caller from Little John Lane requested a welfare check on a neighbor because their dog had been barking for a day and a half, sounding distressed.
— LaMarr Fields
