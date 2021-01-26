Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports threat while playing ’Yahtzee With Buddies’ on phone

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

6:13 a.m. — A caller from Brighton Street and McCourtney Road reported a tree down blocking one lane.

7:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a tree fell on his car.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported receiving a threat while playing “Yahtzee With Buddies” on her phone.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man stole several hundred dollars worth of clothes and fled on foot. He was seen running toward Colfax Avenue, and Grass Valley Charter School was advised to lock its doors. He was not located and a report was taken.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Comstock Court reported a man rummaging through a car. The vehicle was released to a relative and a man was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a woman came outside and was screaming and honking her horn. She was blaring music in the car, then broke some glass before going inside.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence and Norlene ways reported a disabled vehicle stuck in a snow bank.

6:04 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Mount Olive roads reported a tree down that was blocking the road.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road and Cameo Drive reported someone had built a fire against the church building, which was not currently active.

9:20 a.m. — A caller at the Dog Bar bridge reported a burglary to a vehicle with the theft of a cell phone.

10:53 a.m. — A man from Greenhorn and Hogan Hill roads reported a neighbor shot and killed his dog while they were walking.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from Tobacco and Sages roads reported a dog had attacked livestock.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Crystal Street reported vandalism to a mailbox.

4:01 p.m. — A man from Woodleaf Circle reported a man hit him, put him in a chokehold, threw him on the ground and stole his camera. The other party reported the first man had been complaining about him revving his engine when an altercation ensued. No medical attention was requested and a report was taken.

5 p.m. — A caller from New School Road reported a neighbor was shooting a gun into the air and scaring his horses.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported a man caused a scene about not wearing a mask due to a medical condition. He went outside and got in a physical fight before getting an ax out of his vehicle and swinging it around. The suspect then left the scene in a truck.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from Poverty Pond Road reported identity theft and charges on credit card accounts.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Broad Street reported two men who looked drunk in the road. Another caller reported they were walking down the middle of the highway.

3:41 p.m. — A man from South Pine and Cross streets reported the theft of a package. The suspect sent photos of the package and told the victim he would need to pay to get his items back.

— Liz Kellar