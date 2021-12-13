Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports threat to school

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:32 a.m. — A caller on Ridge Road reported a suspicious vehicle appeared Thursday and again Friday. The vehicle is associated with a juvenile at school who has had significant discipline issues. The vehicle keeps parking at a church across the street. Student associated with vehicle told staff the vehicle is there to shoot up the school because he got into a fight with subjects at the fair.

10:43 a.m. — A caller at Chalk Bluff Road and Hatten Street reported stolen water tanks, solar panels and other items from his properties. Items were taken within the last few days and the unknown subject is now listing items for sale on Craigslist. An additional caller reported burglaries from nearby properties, and was advised to contact original caller.

4:16 p.m. — A caller at Bear Ridge Road and Gold Cone Drive reported her 31-year-old son, visiting for the holiday, be removed from her house. He was possibly under the influence of multiple drugs and he caused an argument because the caller wanted him to take a drug test. There was no presence of weapons, but subject has a history of cannabis use. Caller was advised of eviction process.

11:28 p.m. — A caller from Red Tail Hawk Road reported his mom’s boyfriend was refusing to leave. He is not violent and no weapons were present, but the subject had been drinking. On a business line call from the mother, she said her boyfriend was living on the property but she wants him to leave. Caller advised of eviction process.





Saturday

9:03 a.m. — A caller at Sun Forest Drive and Canopy Court stated she is disabled, just out of the hospital and security at her gated community would not allow her daughter entry unless she paid a $25 fee. She maintained her civil rights were violated. She was informed a gated community can establish rules for residents, and she was advised to contact her Home Owners Association and an attorney.

1:27 p.m. — A caller at Lake Wildwood Drive and Sun Forrest Drive reported her son cut his ankle monitor off and left home. He has a history of violence, but no evidence of alcohol or drug consumption. Subject left on foot toward Wildflower Drive. No crime committed other than removal of monitor. Caller contacting juvenile probation.

2:22 p.m. — A caller at Heesche Avenue and Blue Sage Way reported a physical confrontation with a father just occurred, though there were no injuries and the parties were separated. Per caller, suspect left but possibly still on the property. Caller stated no weapons involved, but rifles were in the home in unknown locations. Caller added there are mental health issues with suspect and no law enforcement requested, but wanted to log incident to report to father’s doctor.

8:30 p.m. — A caller at Huckleberry Drive and Chestnut Court reported she received an SOS that her sister needed help at 7:26 p.m. No answer on a call back. Sister has a 20-year old son who is mentally ill and can be violent. Unknown weapons, but son expressed interest recently in buying one.

10:58 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Lane reported she was assaulted five hours ago by the landlord and required medical attention. She is in a trailer on the property and the landlord is in the main house. Cal Fire requested to meet her at the top of the driveway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:05 a.m. — A caller at New Mohawk Road and Gold Flat Court reported check fraud that occurred in September/October, but she just found out about it a month ago. Caller said she got a claim number for the incident, which was one of the school branches in Southern California. Caller said she was working on it with the bank with a fraud investigator, and will call back if she needs law enforcement assistant.

5:08 p.m. — A caller at Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported she was followed when she was dropping something off for the tax collection office. The vehicle was a boxy shape, orange in color.

Saturday

8:24 a.m. — A caller reported a woman with brown hair, dark jacket, long pants, walking on the right hand shoulder weaving in and out of the lane.

— William Roller