Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports threat received on Facebook

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

6:54 a.m. — A caller near Collier and Greenhorn roads reported a loose, white Pyrenees running on her property. The reporting party said she was unable to contain the animal, which almost attacked her dog.

11:13 a.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road, between Greenhorn Road and Wood Rose Way, was an attorney calling on behalf of his client, who reported his neighbor put up gaming cameras on the property and posted videos online.

12:23 p.m. — A caller near Strawberry Circle, between Wildflower Drive and Ginger Loop, reported the theft of their purse, drivers license, Social Security card and green card.

12:26 p.m. — A caller near Mayflower Drive and Butternut Way reported receiving a threat that someone was going to come to his house and beat him with a baseball bat over Facebook.





12:52 p.m. — A 911 caller near Soda Springs reported chains in the roadway.

2:33 p.m. — A caller near Oak Meadows Road, between Round Tuit and Dog Bar roads, reported a lost blue heeler puppy without a blue collar and no tags.

4:29 p.m. — A caller near Red Hill Spring Road reported that his neighbor accused the reported party of shooting at his property and has been trying to extort him for “easement money.”

5:40 p.m. – A caller near Last Mile Drive and Mount Olive Road reported ongoing barking all day long. The reporting party said the dog’s barking has been an issue for five years.

6:17 pm. — A caller near Sontag and Head Ranch roads reported that a bear dragged her neighbor’s trash into her yard and the neighbor refused to retrieve it.

7:54 p.m. — A 911 caller near Sharmiden Way and Conestoga Drive reported a reckless driver in a large truck driving back and forth that almost hit the reporting party’s goat fence multiple times.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

3:57 a.m. — Police logs state that someone was arrested at Broad and Sacramento streets on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

5:05 p.m. — A caller at Pine Street, near Cross Street, reported that she lost her dog last week and had found him at a warming shelter. However, a man refused to give her the dog. The caller had the dog’s paperwork with her.

— Rebecca O’Neil