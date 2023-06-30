Nevada County Police Blotter
10:40 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject was just stalking around the building, possibly trying to steal stuff.
12:29 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a transient that appeared to be carrying a machete.
5:13 p.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported a vehicle parked on the grass. A male was lying on the ground outside the vehicle with blood on his head. The caller requested medical and believed that male was intoxicated.
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Harris Street reported there were several transients setting up camp. They were leaving garbage and the caller was concerned that they will start fires. The caller requested they be moved along and pick up their trash.
7:38 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an elderly female had been in several times in the previous few hours, buying gift cards to pay for a new Social Security card.
Nevada City Police Department
8:02 a.m. – A caller from Chief Kelly Drive reported two vehicles on her street with people living in them and they have been there for two weeks. The caller’s husband spoke with the subjects and they told the caller they were staying with someone, but the caller believed otherwise.
7:59 p.m. – A caller from Chief Kelly Drive reported there were aggressive dogs on her property. The caller disconnected from dispatch and refused to provide their name. Contact was made with the dogs’ owner and were advised to control their dogs.
10:33 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Sacramento Street reported a possible bear or large animal in the roadway.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:21 a.m. – A caller from Sisson Road reported the theft of her legal marijuana grow. The caller advised “they” stole several of her plants and cut a hole in her fence and greenhouse.
10:32 a.m. – A caller from George Way reported a lot of noise coming from a neighboring address. The caller stated the tenants were evicted the previous day so no one should have been there. The caller also stated the subjects also have a history of being violent. After going to the residence, the caller called back and the window was smashed open, there were holes in the walls, and blood was all over the walls and windows.
10:47 a.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Bridge reported two 20-foot box trucks stuck on the bridge.
6:15 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported he had just been “jumped” by two males who were still on the scene. The caller advised he did not know who the males were, but he had been attacked by one of the subjects a couple days ago with a baseball bat. The caller was uncooperative in giving any more information about the subjects.
8:58 p.m. – A caller from Wintergreen Lane reported she needed directions to her destination. Her phone was not working and she could only call 911. She was extremely upset and scared. Dispatch tried giving her directions but she was unable to locate the house.
9:53 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a male subject in the parking lot selling fentanyl. Per the anonymous caller, the subject had a quarter pound of fentanyl and two ounces of meth.
—Jennifer Nobles