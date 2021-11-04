Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of clothes from laundromat

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported smoke possibly coming from a building, which might be an apartment complex. The caller stated there was a glow in the window.

5:36 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a suspicious subject had approached him, stating that the caller had assaulted him. The caller stated that had not happened.

7:20 a.m. — A caller from Highway 40, near Empire Street, reported a driver possibly under the influence was going into oncoming traffic.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported a hauling trailer had been left there for a week.





10:20 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a catalytic converter from their van occurred within the last three months. The vehicle was currently at a tire business, which is when the caller learned that the part had been removed.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a subject was causing a conflict and refusing to leave.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an assault occurred 30 minutes before because a subject had walked two feet behind him. The log states this call was related to the previous call from that block, and that there was no crime at the time. The caller was advised to file a complaint with the business.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way, near Brunswick Road, reported a dump truck was stuck blocking the roadway.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a dog was locked in a vehicle and looked distressed.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near West McKnight Way, reported a reckless driver, who appeared to be dozing off, had swerved into oncoming traffic.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a male subject was in his backyard, and left after the caller yelled. The caller stated that the subject had said he thought he was somewhere else and was not from the area. The caller added that the subject had to get through a gate to get to the yard, and requested an area check.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported clothes were stolen from the laundromat.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a male subject had told her twice that “very bad people” were staying at a hotel nearby, and that “now he knew who she was.”

10:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a male subject was hitting her car with his fists.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:48 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Avenue, near Lazy Lane, reported the theft of a battery out of a vehicle.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Donner Pass reported the theft of chainsaws had occurred sometime over the weekend.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a recurring trespassing issue on her property. The caller stated that she had heard from her sister that there was a subject on her property at that time, and that it was supposedly the same person who trespassed frequently.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road, near Hidden Mine Lane, requested pickup of a loose dog that was roaming the area. The caller stated the loose dog was last seen 30 minutes prior in front of their address, and kept coming close to his residence to see their dogs.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a subject had just come in, dropped off some .45 rounds which had been found there, and left. The caller stated they just wanted to advise, thinking it might be involved in a bust that had occurred.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Auburn Road, reported another driver was brake checking, swerving, and making rude gestures to the caller.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Gai Road, reported a subject had just thrown a pipe at his vehicle, and provided a description of the subject. The log states the caller had been drinking and was very angry. The following hour, an additional caller advised that the subject who supposedly vandalized the vehicle had not been on scene and that the original caller was making it up, adding that she had dropped the subject off at a different location several hours before.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from a campground on Relief Hill Road, near Crowley Court, reported there was a bear with an injured paw.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported a male subject had chased him with a 9-inch knife. The caller said he left the area, and that he didn’t know why the subject had done it, but it was after the caller had asked him about roadkill.

— Victoria Penate