Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of catalytic converter, cat

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:11 a.m. – A caller on Nevada City Highway reported a female in the store arguing over a potentially expired Reese’s peanut butter cup.

3:35 a.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a woman throwing trash and crawling on the ground, and eventually arguing with a gas pump.

11:56 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a turkey walking in and out of traffic.

5:24 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a driver parked smoking cannabis in the parking lot. The caller was concerned about the driver operating a vehicle under the influence.

9:17 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a pickup driving through parking spots. When the caller approached the subject, the subject said he was going to kill the caller.

11:48 p.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported a car alarm going off in the area. The caller said that the same alarm had gone off for three hours on a previous night. An alarm company was called to work on it.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

2:50 a.m. – A caller reported a local tree service cut the gate to get onto the caller’s Black Forest Road property without the caller’s permission. The caller asked the workers to leave but they refused.

7:15 a.m. – A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported that two dogs who had allegedly killed their chickens had returned to the property. Reporting party called back saying the owners had picked up the dogs.

8:02 p.m. – A caller from Buttermilk Bend Road reported a male subject camping near her residence and dumping trash in the creek.

8:54 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter and also advised they suspected their cat was stolen as well.

— Jennifer Nobles