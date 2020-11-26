Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of blanket from bed

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road, near Carnelian Court, reported vandalism to a house.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Venus Court, near Owl Hill Court, reported subjects had driven up to her address, claimed to be from Amazon, and took pictures of her house for the “delivery drivers.” The caller stated she had contacted the company and they were unaware of any activity like this.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Patricia Way, near Norlene Way, reported an injured buck in his backyard.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Lucas Hill Court, reported her neighbor trespassing on her property. The caller stated she thought the neighbor may also have come onto her property last week, flooded her pasture, and moved her horses.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road, near Sneath Clay Road, reported the theft of his blanket from his bed.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported she saw a male subject in a hoodie messing with one of their tractors.

— Victoria Penate