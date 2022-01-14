Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of a generator
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
12:28 p.m. — A caller from Beeman Lane, near Little Valley Road, reported the theft of a mini-bike.
2:18 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported the theft of a cell phone and $600 from a vehicle.
2:24 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Lane, near Hovickstone Way, reported that two large dogs, which had been on the caller’s property the previous week chasing their goats, had returned.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive, near Keenan Way, reported the theft of a generator.
4:36 p.m. — A caller from Scenic Drive, near Tyler Foote Crossing Road, reported a gate was smashed open on an abandoned property and lights were on at the residence.
5:16 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Floriston Way, reported an unsafe driver.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road, near Brindle Pony Road, reported the theft of vehicle tags.
8:10 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road, near Lower Colfax Road, reported a subject with whom they share a driveway had multiple vehicles parked, blocking access to the driveway and garage.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported two cows had been out all week and were on the side of the roadway.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
11:50 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way, reported a subject who was intoxicated was about to leave in a vehicle.
— Victoria Penate
