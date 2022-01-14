Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of a generator

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:28 p.m. — A caller from Beeman Lane, near Little Valley Road, reported the theft of a mini-bike.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported the theft of a cell phone and $600 from a vehicle.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Lane, near Hovickstone Way, reported that two large dogs, which had been on the caller’s property the previous week chasing their goats, had returned.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive, near Keenan Way, reported the theft of a generator.





4:36 p.m. — A caller from Scenic Drive, near Tyler Foote Crossing Road, reported a gate was smashed open on an abandoned property and lights were on at the residence.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Floriston Way, reported an unsafe driver.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road, near Brindle Pony Road, reported the theft of vehicle tags.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road, near Lower Colfax Road, reported a subject with whom they share a driveway had multiple vehicles parked, blocking access to the driveway and garage.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported two cows had been out all week and were on the side of the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:50 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way, reported a subject who was intoxicated was about to leave in a vehicle.

— Victoria Penate