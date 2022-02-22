Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of a firearm

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Sierra Drive, reported a reckless driver was swerving in and out of the roadway, and that the driver almost hit another car.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Newtown Road, reported an intoxicated driver almost hit them with their vehicle.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way, near Lawrence Way, reported a pit bull had been wandering in the road and attacked another dog.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported a vehicle which was “beat up pretty bad” appeared to have been abandoned, as it had been there for multiple days.





3:48 p.m. — A caller from Foxtail Drive, near Lodgepole Drive, reported they had discovered that morning that an unknown subject tried to break into their home. The caller stated the subject had not gotten into the home, but a door clasp was broken.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from Red Hill Spring Road, near Chalk Bluff Road, reported the theft of a firearm from a shipping container.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road, near Eaglepine Place, reported their neighbor constantly has trash in the road and leaves their trash cans on the street.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from Echo Drive, near Cascade Way, reported their landlord was there harassing them and blocking the driveway in a truck. Logs state the subject was escorted off the property and advised not to return.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

5:05 a.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road, near Gold Flat Court, reported two men were going through a trash can.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported he had just been threatened.

11:39 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue, near Nimrod Street, reported their grandson was locked in a vehicle.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Doane Road, reported a 4 year old was in the front seat of a vehicle without a car seat.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a man had pulled up in a truck and walked through an open gate.

— Victoria Penate