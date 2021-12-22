Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports theft of $1,300 TV

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Hanley and Oracle drives was standing by at the Eric Rood Administrative Center to report items stolen from a work vehicle that was parked at the listed address. Theft occurred between Dec. 10 and 21, and the caller made an itemized list of stolen articles.

2:05 p.m. — A caller at Ridge Road and Cedar Way requested a callback regarding a stolen package containing a flat-screen TV worth $1,300.

2:38 p.m. — A caller near a Magnolia Road high school reported a screaming woman and a male in a black Hyundai sedan, hatchback, parked near the library. Per caller, the screaming stopped, and the male was then standing at the vehicle and the female ran out of the vehicle and behind the school. No weapons were seen.

— William Roller