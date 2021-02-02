Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports the theft of several cups of ice
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
7:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a male subject trying to open vehicles.
11:51 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Empire Street reported an abandoned vehicle, with broken windows and flat tires, in front of his house.
11:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a bank teller told her their system was down, was not allowing her to enter the bank branch, and told her she needed to visit a different branch to make deposits. The caller stated that she thought the branch should be closed if there were really technical difficulties, and that she thought something was suspicious.
4:31 p.m. — A caller without a logged location reported they received a threatening phone call from a customer who had just come through their business’ drive-thru.
4:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two male subjects had just come in and stolen four cups of ice.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
12:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Hobart Lane, reported a big rig blocking the roadway.
12:10 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive, near Lower Circle Drive, reported two dogs were running in the roadway.
3:23 p.m. — A caller from Running M Drive, near Green Acres Drive, reported his neighbor setting a car alarm off late at night.
8:44 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road, near Cachuma Court, reported theft by a tenant who was moving out.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported a vehicle had been parked in front of their residence for approximately two weeks.
— Victoria Penate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User