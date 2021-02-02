Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports the theft of several cups of ice

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a male subject trying to open vehicles.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Empire Street reported an abandoned vehicle, with broken windows and flat tires, in front of his house.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a bank teller told her their system was down, was not allowing her to enter the bank branch, and told her she needed to visit a different branch to make deposits. The caller stated that she thought the branch should be closed if there were really technical difficulties, and that she thought something was suspicious.

4:31 p.m. — A caller without a logged location reported they received a threatening phone call from a customer who had just come through their business’ drive-thru.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two male subjects had just come in and stolen four cups of ice.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Hobart Lane, reported a big rig blocking the roadway.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive, near Lower Circle Drive, reported two dogs were running in the roadway.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from Running M Drive, near Green Acres Drive, reported his neighbor setting a car alarm off late at night.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road, near Cachuma Court, reported theft by a tenant who was moving out.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported a vehicle had been parked in front of their residence for approximately two weeks.

— Victoria Penate