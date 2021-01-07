Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious ’window licker’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:01 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported almost hitting a drunken man with his vehicle. A member of the HOME team indicated it would take the man for assistance.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported ongoing issues with transients breaking into storage facilities, causing damage and defecating. Extra patrols were requested.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported he left a phone in the bathroom, and it was gone, possibly stolen, when he returned.

3:06 p.m. — A woman on Sutton Way near Brunswick Road reported she was at a support-the-police rally and another woman grabbed her neck. She did not need medical attention and did not want to pursue criminal charges.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Walsh and Pleasant streets reported a man who seemed drunk stopped him and was looking for the police. He said he “did something in Reno” and needed to turn himself in. He was located and just wanted to clear his conscience about doing drugs.

7:11 p.m. — A man on Rhode Island Street reported someone threw a rock at a window or possibly shot it with a BB gun.

7:27 p.m. — A man reported that he tried to serve papers at a residence in an undisclosed location and a man threatened him with a handgun. A report was taken.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported two people “prowling around” vehicles in a parking lot. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from East Digger Hill Way reported finding an alpaca and a llama dead, possibly killed by a mountain lion. Another alpaca was missing.

8:14 a.m. — A woman from Pierite Road reported two dogs attacked her and her son, and bit her dog several times. A report was taken.

9:43 a.m. — A man on Banner Lava Cap Road reported hitting a man who had maced him in the face. He said he did not want criminal charges.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from Ananda reported the theft of mail from multiple residents.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Mindy Lane reported a fraudulent Sprint account with a $5,000 charge.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa and Osceola Ravine ways reported ongoing issues with trespassers leaving gates open to access BLM land, as well as dumping trash.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported a “window licker” behaving suspiciously.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported “vandalism of bees.”

3:37 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Street and Ridge Road reported a man pulled a knife after being asked to move from a handicapped parking spot. He was arrested on suspicion of making a criminal threat and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported receiving a package marked return to sender, which contained a large amount of marijuana.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported finding mail belonging to neighbors in her newspaper box.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:44 a.m. — A caller from Seven Hills School reported skateboarders damaged property.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street reported vandalism to a residence.

— Liz Kellar