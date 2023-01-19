Grass Valley Police Department
4:17 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested assistance with her adult son. The caller has ongoing issues with her son taking things from her. The caller advised her son had taken a key from her purse when he went outside. The son advised he took the key because the caller locks him out. The son returned the caller’s key.
7:49 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male who was in the shop appeared to be intoxicated and the caller was worried he would leave in a vehicle and cause an accident.
1:18 p.m. – A caller Joerschke Drive reported that a female went into the leasing office and demanded the property owner’s name, as she had fallen in the parking lot. The caller asked her to leave and she did not, and was taking photos of the property. Later contact was made with the caller who said that the lady left. After investigating it was determined the fall occurred on the neighboring property.
2:49 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported gas was taken from company trucks and one of them had its gas line cut.
5:13 p.m. – A caller from Yuba River Court reported a shoplifter getting ready to leave. The suspect took the security tag off a pair of boots and had them on their feet. The person also had gloves and was carrying pants.
5:44 p.m. – A caller from Race Street reported a male had been walking back and forth across from her residence for the last two hours, and throwing his hands up in the air.
10:12 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a male with a bottle of alcohol was screaming and yelling, walking down the middle of the street.
10:36 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male subject walking around and talking gibberish and bothering customers.
Nevada City Police Department
11:44 a.m. – A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported the cold theft of a Smith & Wesson.
2:03 a.m. – A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported someone laying in the middle of the roadway. The caller advised the male was not injured but seemed disoriented.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:42 a.m. – A caller from Cattle Drive reported cold theft of mining equipment.
10:25 a.m. – A caller from Dixon Road reported a suspicious vehicle that had “weed thief” written all over it with a Sharpie. The caller believed people were living in the vehicle.
11:04 a.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Road reported vandalism that occurred in April 2022. The caller wanted to file a report.
1:38 p.m. – A caller from Kentucky Flat Road requested assistance regarding squatters on the property cooking drugs.
1:40 p.m. – A caller from Carrie Drive reported a possible drunk driver in a duly pick-up, swerving all over the roadway.
2:00 p.m. – A caller from Oak Ridge Drive reported her neighbor’s car alarm had been going off four different times in the past 30 minutes.
2:20 p.m. – A caller from Globe Lane requested assistance from Animal Control regarding a neighbor’s livestock and dogs always at large.
2:44 p.m. – A caller from Tara Lane reported six to seven goats in their front yard eating all their plants. The caller requested someone pick them up.
8:35 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported the soccer referees were threatened by fans. They were escorted off the field but not off campus.
9:51 p.m. – A caller from McKnight Way reported a snow plow truck with rocks flying from the vehicle, causing damage to the caller’s vehicle.