Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious transaction of guns and ammo
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sunday
10:51 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Laws Ranch Cross roads reported a large tree that had fallen across the road and was blocking both lanes of traffic.
12:57 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported that a friend of his had stolen his car and was now sending him threatening text messages.
2:43 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street, near Sunrise Heights and Ridge Road, reported observing what she believed was the illegal sale of some firearms and ammunition between two cars in the area.
5:08 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road, near Amsel Way, reported an unknown man firing a Glock handgun into an empty building.
5:59 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Allison Ranch Road, near Dawkins Lane, reported that her boyfriend was walking down the street yelling at people and causing a disturbance. The boyfriend apparently suffers from mental health issues, and responding deputies were able to mediate the situation.
9:31 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported that her daughter and herself were both being harassed repeatedly by the mother of another juvenile. A police report was taken.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:06 a.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street, near Main and North Pine streets, reported a woman who was causing a disturbance because she had been asked to wear a mask inside.
12:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on North Pine Street, near Broad Street, reported that a juvenile had stolen a red costume from the store. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
— Stephen Wyer
