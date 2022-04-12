Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspicious packages, opens one to find drugs
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday
3:10 a.m. — A caller reported a white SUV doing doughnuts in the parking lot of a church along the 800 block of East Main Street and asked that they be moved along due to noise. The suspect vehicle was unable to be located.
8:40 a.m. — Graffiti was reported along a wall on the 100 block of Margaret Lane. It was painted over.
11:24 a.m. — A caller reported a dog in a hot car in a parking lot along the 600 block of Freeman Lane. The caller refused to provide a phone number. Upon finding the vehicle, the dog appeared fine. Windows were down and the temperature was not life threatening for conditions.
3:08 p.m. — A 911 call from a patient at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital stated someone burglarized her home while she has been in the hospital.
4:39 p.m. — Vandalism was reported along the 100 block of Mill Street when a caller requested contact for someone placing a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on her vehicle. Her vehicle was parked behind the business.
6:56 p.m. — A drunk driver in a gray Chevrolet Silverado was reported along the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway. The subject got out, barely able to walk, and threw beer bottles into the plants outside a business before going inside.
11:56 p.m. — A vehicle stop along the 1800 block of East Main Street resulted in a cite and release for possession of drug paraphernalia.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
3:43 a.m. — Chain controls were issued across Nevada County locations, including Interstate 80 and Highway 20 at Nevada Street.
10:39 a.m. — A 911 caller reported two deer were hit and blocking the roadway at Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive.
1:15 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Bitney Springs Road when a nearby caller noticed the lock to the county yard gate was cut and laying on the ground. A worker was sent to the yard to see if anything was taken.
1:26 p.m. — A caller along Mayflower Drive reported online harassment. The caller was advised of civil process and the restraining order process.
1:34 p.m — A Cottontail Way vandalism report was pending callback/investigation after a caller reported her tire being slashed. Return calls were answered multiple times but the caller hung up twice in a row.
1:56 p.m. — A caller along Chaparral Circle reported a suspicious package was delivered to her house multiple times despite taking it to the post office. She decided to open one and it was filled with drugs. A pick up was requested.
2:46 p.m. — A 911 vandalism call along Green Valley Road was cleared by contact after reporting vandalism on her property. Graffiti on windows of a vehicle and residence were found and additional patrols were requested.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
3:45 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported along Bost Avenue when a reporting party said that two men were on her property claiming to be PG&E in a black pickup. PG&E was called and they stated it was not their employees.
7:35 p.m. — A vandalism report was taken along Broad Street, between South Pine Street and National Alley, after the front window of a restaurant was broken.
— Elias Funez
