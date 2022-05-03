Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspected foul play in cannabis-ingesting horse

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

7:01 a.m. — A caller on California Street, between Broad Street and Pleasant Valley Road, reported a horse that ingested so much cannabis it couldn’t walk three weeks ago. The reporting party suspected foul play and requested drug work be done on the horse.

7:01 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Wolf Road reported a Palomino horse in a very small, round pen without a trough.

7:33 a.m. — A 911 caller near You Bet and Red Dog roads reported she was driving yesterday and believes someone threw a TAC strip out in front of her car based on the way all four wheels popped.

8 a.m. — A 911 caller near Reservoir Street and Oak Tree Road reported his neighbor came over and physically assaulted him. The reporting party said the subject also dented his vehicle.

8:01 a.m. — A 911 caller near Sloping Oaks Road reported her neighbor’s dog attacked her cat. She was on her way to the vet.

8:01 a.m. — A caller on Brewer Road and Marya Court reported two German shepherd-type dogs ran from their property yesterday afternoon and attacked the reporting party’s two leashed dogs.

8:54 a.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive, Ranch Road and Broken Oak Court reported a male subject in the parking lot drinking from a can of unknown liquid. The subject was talking to himself and did not appear homeless.

9:02 a.m. — A caller near Alpine Lane and Walker Drive reported she possibly hit her neighbor’s flower pot and when she got out to check, the neighbor came out and called her inappropriate names in front of her child. The reporting party said she did not hit the pot.

9:13 a.m. — A 911 caller near Old White Toll and La Barr Meadows roads reported he was going to fire his gun because there were coyotes on his property trying to kill his dog. The reporting party said he already shot at the coyotes.

10:45 a.m. — A 911 caller near Pleasant Valley and Sweetland roads reported a woman possibly having a mental issue with a teddy bear and blanket rolling around near the roadway talking to herself.

1:48 p.m. — A caller near Whiting and South Auburn streets reported they saw a semi-truck knock down a low hanging line across both lanes.

4:35 p.m. — A caller near Applewood Lane requested a report on a missing rifle part that was shipped. The parcel was supposed to arrive a month ago, the shipping company stated it was delivered but the box was ripped open and parts were missing, including a barrel, scope and magazine.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Union Pacific reported a near miss with a 20-year-old man carrying a guitar case that was walking on the tracks and got out of the way at the last minute. The train and subject continued on.

8:17 p.m. — A caller near Memory Lane and Cameo Drive reported a retired Sacramento County deputy in a red van pulled someone over and showed them their badge.

— Rebecca O’Neil