Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports suspect holding knife to man’s throat

9:59 a.m. — A caller at Lava Cap Mine Road and Masada Drive reported a subject using an easement to cross property, left a gate open and damaged it. The caller has the incident on video. It occurred on a parcel at the front of property.

12:38 p.m. — A 911 caller at Sugar Loaf Road and Sugar Dust Lane reported his girlfriend attacked him. The parties were separated, but she was destroying his property. The subject was currently loading a van.

1:29 p.m. — A caller at Alta Street and Ridge Road reported a woman on the steps in front of a market was screaming she was going to shoot up the place. The threats were not made to anybody in particular. The subject was upset someone took her box of cigarettes. She was provided transport to Hospitality House.

1:50 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a squatter on a 10-acre property in an RV with two abandoned vehicles who would not leave. The caller got reports from a neighbor that the subject was dumping raw sewage. In the background, the caller’s husband said he was going over to the property with a gun and bring his brother who had a weapon.

6:51 p.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road reported an angry male who had been drinking. On an additional 911 call, the subject was holding a knife to the caller’s throat. A security officer took the knife away.

2 p.m. — A caller at Zion Street and Doane Road reported another business was having clients park in her parking spaces, and it was happening again. When confronted, the subject got irate and law enforcement was needed, so she does not want to confront him again.

