Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports subjects driving loud vehicles in circles

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported hearing a light brown dog “screaming” in the woods, and stated they could still hear the dog in the distance.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road, near East McKnight Way, reported someone was threatening them.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Shannon Way, near Nob Hill Road, reported their neighbor had trespassed and stolen the caller’s wood.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported they found two dogs on the side of the road.





5:16 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, reported a driver under the influence.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Fair Haven Drive, reported people were going into the caller’s neighbor’s house, taking things out, and putting them at the back of the property.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Oak Drive, reported a reckless driver was driving fast and swerving.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from Thiel Way, near Henson Way, reported their neighbor was out in the front yard making lots of noise and smoking marijuana. The caller stated they were primarily concerned about the noise.

11:24 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Gai Road, reported subjects were driving loud vehicles in circles and making a lot of noise on their property. The caller stated the subjects were “disturbing the peace,” and stated there were ongoing issues with the subjects, with whom the caller shared a property line. Logs state the caller was advised there is no noise ordinance in the county, and that the caller was adamant that something be done.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from Main Street, near Cottage Street, reported a woman was sleeping in front of a school.

8:41 a.m. — A caller from Drummond Street reported a vehicle was stolen. The caller stated the vehicle was unlocked with keys on the dashboard.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a subject, who was restrained from the property, was screaming behind a business.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from a park on Nimrod Street reported a pit bull was wandering around the park, near tennis courts.

— Victoria Penate