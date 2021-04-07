Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports subject threatening violence after not being served

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:36 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of West Main Street reported a female subject threatening to beat them up and causing a scene because the reporting party would not serve her.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Presley Way and East Main Street reported three juveniles on skateboards and bicycles causing traffic hazards.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Freeman lane reported a theft of approximately $400 worth of products.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a reckless driver almost ran them off the road.

11:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported two people beat him up in a house after he was invited in to get his belongings.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane reported 14 pigs loose on their property.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported subjects living in a large RV with multiple cars parked around it.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported a tenant constantly coming home after drinking, being loud and making other renters feel uncomfortable.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported two possibly stolen vehicles sitting on the road.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Minnow Way reported a stolen bicycle approximately one week ago. The bike was located and returned to the owner.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a scam call.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a tenant was just attacked by a neighbor’s dog.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road and Quincy Lane reported someone keeps kicking up dust with a dirt bike and it’s causing breathing problems.

5:45 p.m. — A caller fromthe Highway 49 ramp and La Barr Meadows Road reported a motorcycle with a 5 year old on the back speeding and passing unsafely.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Oak Way reported her neighbor threatened to kill her and threw a rock at her.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man in ski mask came in, asked questions about controlled substances, and took pictures of the entrance and exits.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported a vehicle trying to run her off the road. Reporting party stated it is her crazy ex.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject checking car door handles.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a leaning stop sign that might fall. The caller said the stop sign is hard to see while driving.

— Walter Ford