Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports subject threatening violence after not being served
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
12:36 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of West Main Street reported a female subject threatening to beat them up and causing a scene because the reporting party would not serve her.
10:29 a.m. — A caller from Presley Way and East Main Street reported three juveniles on skateboards and bicycles causing traffic hazards.
1:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Freeman lane reported a theft of approximately $400 worth of products.
4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.
4:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a reckless driver almost ran them off the road.
11:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported two people beat him up in a house after he was invited in to get his belongings.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
11:47 a.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane reported 14 pigs loose on their property.
1:53 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported subjects living in a large RV with multiple cars parked around it.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported a tenant constantly coming home after drinking, being loud and making other renters feel uncomfortable.
2:42 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported two possibly stolen vehicles sitting on the road.
3:28 p.m. — A caller from Minnow Way reported a stolen bicycle approximately one week ago. The bike was located and returned to the owner.
3:31 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a scam call.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a tenant was just attacked by a neighbor’s dog.
4:47 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road and Quincy Lane reported someone keeps kicking up dust with a dirt bike and it’s causing breathing problems.
5:45 p.m. — A caller fromthe Highway 49 ramp and La Barr Meadows Road reported a motorcycle with a 5 year old on the back speeding and passing unsafely.
5:57 p.m. — A caller from Oak Way reported her neighbor threatened to kill her and threw a rock at her.
7:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man in ski mask came in, asked questions about controlled substances, and took pictures of the entrance and exits.
10:33 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported a vehicle trying to run her off the road. Reporting party stated it is her crazy ex.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
9:55 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject checking car door handles.
11:02 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a leaning stop sign that might fall. The caller said the stop sign is hard to see while driving.
— Walter Ford
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User