Grass Valley Police Department
9:09 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a woman laying in the parking lot beside the bank. The caller advised she was halfway in a parking spot and halfway in a planter box and had garbage around her.
10:07 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at East Main Street reported large furniture in the roadway.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a severely intoxicated female kept going into the business and causing a disturbance.
4:24 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female subject went into the store, threatened the manager, then walked into the parking lot, exposing her breasts.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from East Berryhill Drive reported that his friend was making threats to him, saying “Don’t even talk to me anymore, I don’t want to be your friend.” The caller stated the two had been drinking.
10:50 p.m. — A caller from Union Jack Street reported the apartment upstairs was making a lot of loud noise and dropping things.
Nevada City Police Department
8:21 a.m. – A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported a man driving a flatbed truck jumped out of his vehicle, jumped over a fence, and was then walking down Nevada City Highway.
8:24 p.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported that he was in the parking lot attempting to stop his son from drunk driving. The son became upset and took off but still had the keys to the vehicle. The subject went up Broad Street to find another bar to go to.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:43 a.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported she hit and injured a dog, and the dog was still in the roadway.
9:29 a.m. – A caller from Timberland Drive reported PG&E workers were being harassed by a loose dog. The workers felt threatened by the dog.
12:37 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a neighbor has been making a lot of noise and shooting guns at night. The caller was advised to call back when the noise was happening, and was also advised of unreasonable noise/firearm discharge laws in the county.
3:04 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at the South Yuba Bridge reported her vehicle was broken into and her iPhone, wallet, purse, and a bag of food were stolen.
4:13 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a suspicious male who took “a huge hit from a bong” while parked.
4:41 p.m. – A caller from Retherford Road reported a suspected burglary in process. The caller reported a male and female in a black SUV, possibly the same subjects that broke the lock last week as it appeared to be the same vehicle. The caller stated that the male subject admitted to being the same one there last week. The subjects were using a power drill on the gate.
5:45 p.m. – Seven slow paced shots were heard by a CHP officer on Oak Tree Road, but nothing else was seen or heard. On call back the officer said they heard five more shots coming from behind a locked gate.
8:19 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Cherry Creek reported an elderly subject laying on the side of the roadway. Cal Fire responded and said they were unable to locate the subject.
9:57 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway stated he was calling 911 to make sure his phone was working.
