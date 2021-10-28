Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports subject shining bright spotlight, blinding drivers

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road, near Silk Tassle Court, reported a transport company’s delivery driver had a gun pulled on him.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Pine Court, near Kenwood Drive, said they were calling to discuss a phone scam that appeared to be targeting local elderly people. The caller had received a call from a local number, and someone claiming to be a special agent had told them that they were wanted. The caller was advised that the call was a scam and was likely coming from overseas, logs state.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive, near Highway 174, requested contact regarding possible vandalism to their fence and trespassing by subjects from their neighbor’s pot farm.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Woodpecker Ravine Road reported their landlord had illegally entered their residence.





1:57 p.m. — A caller from Conejo Court, near Dakota Court, reported the theft of a generator he was borrowing from someone. The caller stated he had confirmed with the generator’s owner that they did not have it.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, reported a male subject in a wheelchair was on the double yellow line, facing uphill. They stated it was unknown if he needed a medical response.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Acres Court, near Bitney Springs Road, reported he just caught his neighbor cutting his fence.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the theft of a trailer was in progress, stating that a male subject associated with a truck parked down the street was at the trailer and messing with the lock.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Angelina Avenue reported ongoing issues with subjects coming onto their property, although the subjects were not currently there. Logs state contact was made with the caller, discussing options and information with them.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported two male subjects in a truck were parked on her property or her neighbor’s, possibly on an NID access road accessed off her driveway. The caller was blocking the subjects’ exit, and was advised not to. On a call back, she said the subject on the property was her neighbor, retrieving a deer they shot that ran behind their residence, and was not requesting law enforcement response.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from Oak Street, near Roosevelt Drive, reported three subjects were in his neighbor’s driveway, looking in his neighbor’s vehicle, and then going to the back of the residence with a flashlight. He stated he had spoken with the neighbor, and that no one should be there. On a call back, the caller stated the subjects were no longer there but he didn’t see them leave, and provided a vehicle description.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Elster Place, reported three cows were in the roadway. Later that hour, logs state California Highway Patrol requested a deputy for the cows corralled on the roadway shoulder at the same location, canceling soon afterward as the owner was on scene.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from Griffith Drive, near McCourtney Road, reported she was told about a neighbor’s house that had its front windows broken out.

5:40 a.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near Bennett Street, reported four to five subjects partying and camping with three vans.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported a vehicle was parked in the middle of their back lot. The caller was advised that, on private property, the property owner would have to have it towed.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from South Pine Street, near Spring Street, reported a vehicle was disabled in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from a school on Hoover Lane reported the theft of bicycle items, saying they believe it occurred the previous night.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Providence Mine Road, reported a male subject was sitting on a bench shining an extremely bright spotlight, blinding drivers.

