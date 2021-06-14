Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports subject left box of ants in front of their door

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:37 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a female subject sitting in his vehicle, which is in his driveway. Reporting party stated the vehicle was left unlocked.

7:02 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a feral cat beat up her cat, and is attacking the fish in her pond.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from Rockway Place reported theft over the internet.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a neighbor cut down some of the reporting party’s trees. The reporting party requested the neighbor replace the trees.





10:58 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Randolph Lane reported a subject walking in and out of the roadway.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported a violation of a restraining order. The reporting party stated the subject approached his door and left a box with ants in front of the door.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported three vehicles parked in front of the reporting party’s residence. Male voices could be heard yelling.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Spanish Lane reported elder abuse.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a subject at his residence refusing to leave. The reporting party stated they did not know who the subject was.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a female subject peeking into windows. The reporting party stated they asked the subject to leave and she refused.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a male subject prowling in the area. The subject was seen digging in flower beds and acting strangely.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Friar Tuck Road reported three dogs barking non-stop.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Road reported the father of her children just came at her vehicle with a large metal pole and tried to hit the reporting party.

Saturday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a subject walking across the highway.

7:27 a.m. — A caller from Running Horse Drive reported a subject outside screaming and yelling for the past hour.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported she was assaulted by her father’s girlfriend. Reporting party stated she was kicked and had hot coffee thrown on her.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported harassment from an ex-boyfriend.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a subject, who she worked with 10 years ago, was on her property moving her trash cans.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a break in.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road reported a violation of a restraining order. Reporting party stated when his wife was walking down the roadway, the subject sped up and the reporting party’s wife had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Wings of Morning Drive reported a truck unable to maintain lanes that had just ran off roadway.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Buckeye Road reported someone trespassing on their property.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from Rice’s Crossing Road reported several subjects, including the mother of his son, broke into his residence, assaulted him and left with his son.

9:15 p.m. — Multiple callers from the Northstar area reported fireworks.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from Old Stagecoach Road reported hearing someone on their property. Reporting party stated when they shine a flashlight, the walking stops, and starts back up again when it goes away.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:57 a.m. — A caller from Jordan Street reported someone used a vehicle to break down gates.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported an attempted break in.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a male subject throwing knives into a tree.

Saturday

5:02 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a male on the sidewalk who looks like he was beat up.

7:04 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject lying in the roadway.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a skunk with a container on its head.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported loud music coming from the park that was shaking the windows.

— Walter Ford