Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports subject attempted to take bike, left when confronted

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road, near Koala Lane, reported two male subjects were carrying some sort of tools and a battery. The caller stated they thought the subjects were possibly stealing mail.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Metcalf Road, reported threats had been made by a landlord “weeks” ago.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported ongoing issues with a neighbor.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Lombai Road, near Kirk Way, reported they were not in the area but had received information from a neighbor that a subject was walking in a ditch on the caller’s property.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Avenue, near Pine Shadows Lane, reported she, a juvenile, was working there and an adult male subject had come in and started asking her very personal questions that made her uncomfortable. Logs state an area check was conducted, and the caller was advised to call back if the subject was seen again or if she needed further assistance.





NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

6:49 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported someone had attempted to take a locked bike off his porch. The caller stated he had confronted the subject, and they had left.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Union Street, reported a friendly dog was roaming around.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from a business on Gold Flat Road, near Pinewoods Road, reported a customer was in a verbal conflict with an employee.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Gold Flat Road, reported a subject with a dog was walking alongside the highway.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported a vehicle had been parked in a 20-minute parking zone all day, partially blocking the roadway.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from a park on Nimrod Street reported a child was left in a truck. The caller stated they had confronted the parent and were told they do that all the time.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street, near Lindley Avenue, reported a subject had been asked to leave but was refusing.

— Victoria Penate